10 People You Should Follow On Twitter Who Will Change Your Life

140 characters is not a lot of room to say the things you want to say to the world. And since there are so many people on Twitter, many businesses aren’t quite sure how to use this social media tool – without feeling like you’re simply yelling into the oblivion.



But there are people who use Twitter and who use it well. Not only do they have large numbers of followers, but they also post relevant and helpful information to their followers. And this leads to more followers and more followers – you get the idea. If you want to learn how to use Twitter, you should follow these 10 people. (And their tweets are well worth reading too.)

Chris Brogan (@chrisbrogan)

As one of the first bloggers to turn to Twitter for a new outlet, Chris Brogan always has something to say and something to teach on his tweets. Whether he’s calling out a company for poor service or he’s talking about how you can maximise your social media strategy, there’s something for everyone who wants to succeed. And his book ‘Trust Agents” helps readers learn more about how you can become someone people trust in your market.

Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee)

Though he began as a guy who just wanted to talk about wine on television, Gary Vaynerchuk’s authenticity and ability to see what’s hot in the social media world can help you learn how to connect with your followers. From advertising his new books or shows to just telling his brother happy birthday, Gary is sincere and helpful – a winning combination. His books include “Crush It!” and “The Thank You Economy.”

Guy Kawasaki (@guykawasaki)

Former Apple marketing guru, Guy Kawasaki’s Twitter account will help you learn more about social media (as there’s always more to know), but as the co-founder of Alltop.com, you’ll also see how to run a business. His tweets are varied, but there’s always something to learn from Guy’s findings – and his over three hundred THOUSAND followers can’t be wrong.

Maria Reyes McDavis (@websuccessdiva)

Maria calls herself a digital marketing strategist – and she means it. Her varied blogs include snippets of her life, but also articles that help businesses at all stages of growth think about how they can do better. With over 23,000 followers, Maria is a web success diva.

Darren Rowse (@problogger)

Obviously, Darren Rowse is a blogger, as so many other people are these days. So what sets him apart from the rest on Twitter? Not only are followers getting a dose of motivation from quotes, but Darren also shares ways that people can start blogging, improve their blogging, and spread their blogging work. Since so many successful online social media types are blogging, maybe this Twitter account will be the motivation to start your own too.

Brian Clark (@copyblogger)

Yes, another blogger. It’s interesting to see how someone like Brian Clark can move from being a blogger and into the shorter Twitter feeds. More dedicated to improving blog postings, this Twitter feed is exactly what you need when your blog isn’t performing the way it should. Read the tweets to find out how you could be doing more and how you could be making profits with your blogs – not just posting them and hoping people show up to read them.

Brian Solis (@briansolis)

Deemed a digital analyst, sociologist, and futurist, Brian Solis is the Twitter account where you’ll find out about new trends before they happen – and as they are taking place. Though you still want to think for yourself, Brian’s Twitter account is an example of how new media can be influential as well as informative, often at the same time.

Liz Strauss (@lizstrauss)

Founder of SOBCon, brand strategist, leadership trainer, Liz Strauss is always on ‘who you should follow on Twitter’ lists – and for a number of good reasons. Not only is Liz an expert in the field of customer relationship building, but her Twitter feed includes ways to look at your competition as well as yourself. Honest and interested in being irresistible, Liz is someone to follow when you want to change your mindset, as much as your business.

Chris Garrett (@chrisgarrett)

Chris Garrett is another expert in the business of new media, blogging and online marketing. Chris focuses on how you can use the Internet for profits, including affiliate marketing and blogging. What’s really great about this Twitter feed is that Chris takes the time to answer many of the questions he gets. This personal attention is an example of how connecting to others can help your business succeed – especially online.

Deepak Chopra (@deepakchopra)

Even if you haven’t read his many (many) books, Deepak Chopra has found a way to take his spiritual outlook on life and bring it to Twitter. With helpful posts, quotes, links, and a true desire to help his followers, you’re able to not only see that authenticity is power online, but also you can see that a truly nice guy is someone who will get noticed.

Life changing Twitter accounts are out there, and this is just a sampling of some of the best. The more you follow Twitter and use it in your world, the more you will be able to see that sometimes saying less has a greater impact than you thought it could.

And hey, while you’re following, be sure to follow @matthewtoren and @thebizguy too!

