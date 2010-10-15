The Only 10 People Who Can Fix The Mets

Photo: Mets Underground

Two weeks ago Mets ownership – Fred and Jeff Wilpon – fired both its general manager and on-field manager, and finally realised what the rest of us knew to be true for some time: it’s time to start over.Now the Wilpons are charged with choosing new management. And despite the team’s struggles, it’s certainly a coveted job. The Mets have a beautiful new ballpark, a passionate fanbase, and owners with a deep checkbook.



But that checkbook was put to use inefficiently last year. The team spent more than $132 million only to win 79 games. That’s $1.68m per win, about half a million above the league average.

We’d love to see the Mets throw whatever it takes to hire Moneyball mastermind Billy Beane – if only to see how he would fare given a a top-5 payroll to work with – but with a 2.5 per cent stake in his current team, the Oakland Athletics, that’s nothing short of a pipe dream.

There are some promising candidates out there though.

