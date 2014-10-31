At Least 2 Dead And 4 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Kansas Airport Building

A small plane has reportedly crashed into the Flight Safety building located at the southeastern corner of Wichita Mid-Continent Airport in Kansas, according to multiple local media reports.

In a statement, the FAA has confirmed the aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air, crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing after losing power, reports NBC News.

Ron Blackwell, Wichita Fire Chief, confirmed to local news that two people have died and four have been injured. In addition, five others are unaccounted for.

The Flight Safety building was used to house flight simulators used for pilot training.

Smoke from the crash was visible from miles away, KAKE News notes.

The Beechcraft King Air is a popular twin engine turbo prop general aviation aeroplane that was first produced in the 1960s. The King Air is operated by a crew of 1-2 and can carry anywhere between 7-13 passengers.

Here are some photos from the scene:

Plane crashed into Flight Safety right across the street from my father-in-law! #Wichita #Kansas @KWCH12

— Tracey Weaver ąཞɬ (@mojorisinhi) Oct 30 2014

Plane crash by airport. @kansasdotcom

— Carlotta Gunindapant (@Kelli2431) Oct 30 2014

@cnn plane crashes into building at Mid Continent Airport

— Jaison.Tyler (@Jaison_Tyler92) Oct 30 2014

Developing…

