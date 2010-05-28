10 People Are Checking-In On Foursquare Every Second

10 people check-in to a location on Foursquare every second, the company just tweeted.



Founder and CEO of the location-based social network recently reported that the service was adding 15,000 new users per day. Foursquare blew past 1 million users several weeks ago.

The service has been plagued by outages and unreliability recently, which Foursquare has attributed to “growing pains.” If this latest stat is accurate, we can see why.

Foursquares tweet: “Remember when it was a big deal that we were doing 1 checkin per second? Ah, those were the days… we’re 10+ checkins per second right now.”

