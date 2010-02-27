10 Startups That Want To Change How You Pay For Everything Forever





Developers are competing for a $50,000 prize in the PayPal X Developer Challenge.Last summer, PayPal announced that it was opening its platform up to third-party developers.

To highlight this move and encourage developers, it is holding a contest for “the most innovative payment app for businesses in areas such as services, social media, gaming, mobile and consumer electronics, using the newly launched PayPal X APIs.”

The entries have been narrowed down to 55 finalists, which users can vote on starting today. We’ve embedded PayPal’s promotional video, and picked out the 10 best entries. A warning: these are app developers, not video producers; the videos for even some of the most innovative apps are often hilariously bad.

content=”PoxPay uses voice biometrics to verify your purchases without the use of a PIN or password. You can simply text PoxPay how much money you want to send to whom, and it will call your phone. You confirm by repeating a series of numbers.

Sounds pretty great, but it’s hard to know what they were thinking with this video — or their name.”

content=”Needakick is a motivational tool. You set up an amount of money you want riding on the completion of a specific task. Unless you mark that task completed by the deadline, you forfeit the money (to charity, if you so specify.) You can also get people to ‘sponsor’ your tasks, paying you a bonus if you get the job done.”

content=”For the extremely security conscious, ePayNotary combines biometrics and cryptography. You use your fingerprint to authorise payments, but your fingerprint scan itself is never transmitted. Instead, your print is used as your private key in an asymmetric cryptographic system.”

content=”At participating restaurants, handle payment via text message. For the more complicated version, see below.”

content=”GoSqueesh is a twist on the Groupon group-purchasing craze. Along with a minimum of two other people, you sign up to buy something after a waiting period at some maximum price. During that time, you try to get as many people as possible to sign up to buy the same thing; the more people who sign up before the window expires, the less each pays for it.”

content=”Save This Place is a mobile game built to raise money for environmental causes. The surface or the earth is split up into 7 billion sectors. Players take pictures of a locations on GPS-enabled phones. Uploading the picture and making a $1 payment ‘buys’ you that piece of the world.”

content=”LendFriend is a platform for arranging private loans. Two parties each enter their payment information, set the terms of a loan, and even sign a binding legal document.

Intro v2 from LendFriend on Vimeo.”

content=”CardlessPay enables offline PayPal payments. Users preapprove payments while online, creating a bar code image that is stored on the phone. This image can be read by a regular bar code scanner or the camera on another mobile phone to complete the purchase.”

content=”MyHomie is an organizational tool for roommates. It allows users to set up schedules for chores and group activities, as well as setting up online payments for group purchases. Best of all, it is endorsed by Snookie, Pauly D, and The Situation. JWOWW was apparently unavailable for comment.

PayPal Developer Challenge 2010 – MyHomie.com from Michael Kane on Vimeo.”

content=”LiveHaggle is an online auction platform that can run in embeddable livechat windows. The demo claims users will be able to put an item up for sale within 30 seconds.”

