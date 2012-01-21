The 10 Most Disgusting Things Paula Deen Has Ever Put In Her Mouth

Chocolate pizza, butter cake ice cream, and Krispy Kreme pudding. Welcome to Paula Deen’s recipes, where Candyland gumdrop dreams come to fruition.
If you’ve ever gone through the 121 recipe pages on Paula Deen’s website, you’ll come across some ridiculous concoctions.
We’ve skimmed through the more than 3,000 food offerings and picked out 10 of her unhealthiest recipes. Notable mentions include “Double Fudge Bread Pudding with Chocolate Whipped Topping” and “Chocolate Molten Lava Cake.”
You’ll never want to eat dessert again.
Now, you can take your lasagna on the go. In case, you know, you ever wanted to drink meat and cheese out of a thermos.
This may give 'Ripley's Believe it or Not!' a run for its money. No it's not an éclair nor a canoli -- despite an uncanny resemblance. This chicken dish brings new meaning to no dessert until you finish your dinner.
Can't decide between a hamburger or meatloaf? Don't settle when you can have it all.
Imagine butter on a stick. Now cover that stick with chocolate. That's not exactly how the recipe works, but that's the image that comes to mind.
The recipe calls for two dozen Kripsy Kreme doughnuts. 1 traditional cake doughnut from the retailer contains 340 calories. Two dozen doughnuts comes out to 8,160 calories. And, that's the bare minimum. If you spice things up with a glazed Devil's Food Cake Doughnut, you're up to 12,000 calories. Stick to pudding.
We'll take one large pizza, extra strawberries, chocolate crust -- hold the pepperonis. No it's not an actual pizza, but it sure looks like one. Surely, this is something out of Hansel and Gretel's Candy cottage.
The bacon, cheese, hamburger and English muffin concoction is housed inside a glazed doughnut. You thought a McGriddle was bad.
Now that you've had a fair share of dessert, see how Paula Deen has cashed in on her food over the past three years.
