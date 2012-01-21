The 10 Most Disgusting Things Paula Deen Has Ever Put In Her Mouth

Chocolate pizza, butter cake ice cream, and Krispy Kreme pudding. Welcome to Paula Deen’s recipes, where Candyland gumdrop dreams come to fruition.



If you’ve ever gone through the 121 recipe pages on Paula Deen’s website, you’ll come across some ridiculous concoctions.

We’ve skimmed through the more than 3,000 food offerings and picked out 10 of her unhealthiest recipes. Notable mentions include “Double Fudge Bread Pudding with Chocolate Whipped Topping” and “Chocolate Molten Lava Cake.”

You’ll never want to eat dessert again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.