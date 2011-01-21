10 Out Of The Box Job Hunting Tips

According to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics, the unemployment rate currently sits at 9.1 per cent.



If you are out of work this presents a problem because there is often a large quantity of qualified applicants seeking a given job.

In these times, it is more important than ever to think outside of the box when applying for jobs.

Here are 10 creative job hunting tips:

1) Know what positions are available at a company

Before you can try to work for a company, you need to figure out what job openings the company has. Once you know this you can focus your energy on trying to get that specific job. You can look on a company website to see what job openings a company has. However, the best strategy would be to speak to someone who works at the company as often times companies don’t update their websites with every potential and available job opening.

2) Use LinkedIn and use it well

LinkedIn is widely recognised as the best social network for career professionals. LinkedIn can be utilized as a great resource to connect with people at a company that you are interested in working for. The key on LinkedIn is to compile as many direct connections to other professionals that you can. More direct connections will convert into more secondary connections.

So, if you want to work for Facebook, and you have 200 LinkedIn connections, there is a chance that one of your connections has a connection with someone working at Facebook. This secondary connection can then be leveraged by you to get introduced to the respective person that works at Facebook. And, as we all know – knowing someone who works at the company which you are applying to – can greatly increase your odds of securing the job.

3) Take a look at resume samples

Before finalising your resume, it is wise to take a look at resume samples. By reviewing other resumes, you can get ideas for ways to improve the content and look and feel of your resume. Looking at resume samples often helps you to identify specific areas where you can improve your expertise or enhance the way you present yourself to potential employers.

4) Be creative about how you use Twitter

You can utilise Twitter to look for jobs in several ways, one of the most creative ways is to use Twitter to locate and contact someone at a given company. You can use Twellow to search Twitter profiles. Search for the company that you want to work for – and you may find someone who has a profile

that says, Director of Biz Dev for company X.

Now that you found that person, you can follow them on Twitter hoping that they follow you back so that you can DM them.Or you can mention them in the hopes they will then get in touch with you. Also, sometimes people include their email address in their profile so you can contact them that way. Either way, Twitter offers a creative way to develop a contact, as the person may appreciate your hard work and creativity in getting in touch with them.

5) Consider different types of jobs

You don’t want to have tunnel vision and only look for one type of job. Especially with the unemployment rate being what it is – you have to think about a few different types of job titles to consider. When you have a few different areas you are considering – it will open up a wide range of options for yourself and you’ll end up getting more interviews and call-backs. And remember, each interview is an opportunity to not only get a job but also to develop key contacts within an organisation.

6) Use multiple resumes

Take advantage of resume templates which you can then fill your information into. Take advantage of these to create multiple resumes for different types of jobs. The area where your resumes will

differentiate themselves are on the objective, resume structure, and job detail for a specific job that you had.

The structure of the resume should be one which best highlights your accomplishments.The objective should target directly to the type of job you are applying for. The job detail which explains what you accomplished in past jobs should highlight the skills and experiences that the job you are applying for is seeking.

7) Consider different pay packages

Especially when applying to a startup or small company, consider offering and/or accepting different pay packages. If you offer a potential employer to pay you based on commission or based on some other type of performance measurement, the employer may be more likely to hire you as it will be less of a risk for them. And for you, it could offer a bigger reward as if you succeed in the job you could end up making more money for yourself.

8) Check out Craigslist

Quite often, small businesses and start-ups post job listings on Craigslist. These smaller companies do this in an effort to quickly find internet savvy candidates for a particular job. It is also very simple and cheap for start-ups to post job listings on Craigslist. This is an underrated place for candidates to find jobs. You often won’t know the company you are applying to – so it is difficult to get these jobs via networking.

What can make you stand out to employers is following instructions closely and being detail oriented. Many people mass apply to jobs on Craigslist – so by not automating your application you

can differentiate yourself and show employers that you are about quality.



9) Do not focus on monster.com or hotjobs

Monster and Hotjobs use to be the best places to find jobs online. It was the place companies went to hire, and the place potential employees went to apply. However, there are so many people looking for work that you need to find ways to differentiate yourself. And Monster and HotJobs get so many applications that it becomes very difficult to stand out from the crowd so it can make sense to ignore these services all together. Also, sometimes, a company will get hundreds of applications through Monster.com and then they will end up hiring someone who found the company directly via networking through an existing employee.

10) Attend an industry conference

Industry conferences can be gold for job seekers. In one conference room will be influential people from hundreds of companies directly in the niche that you are in. If you are creative about how you approach people at each booth – you can make a very solid contact which you can utilise when you are applying to that particular company later on.

You can also identify job openings that the potential company has now or could have in the future. In the age of so much networking happening virtually on the World Wide Web – there is still no replacement for good old fashioned face-to-face contact!

*Professional Resume Example is owned by Resource Webs

