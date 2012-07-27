10 Outrageous Things You Didn't Know About The Rolling Stones

Photo: Getty Images

In honour of their 50th Stage Anniversary, The eBook People have released a breathtaking 2,000 pages on the Rolling Stones, including amazing rare photos of the band members.We’ve already given you a sneak peek of the beautiful photos, but now we want to give you a small preview of what to expect in “50 Years: The Rolling Stones – Views from the Inside, Views from the Outside” by providing you with 10 outrageous facts about Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman:



Charlie Watts secretly wed Shirley Ann Shepherd, a plasterer’s daughter, on October 14, 1964. He tried to keep it a secret because the group thought he should stay a bachelor. Watts explained, “I tried to keep it a secret. I wanted it to be a secret. But I suppose if Kruschev can’t keep a secret, neither can I.” Fourteen hotels turned the band down when they tried to find a comfortable bed in New York City for their American tour in June and July 1966. This wasn’t just because of their reputation as short-tempered hotel room wreckers. It was also because of the increasing difficulties of keeping the fans at bay. Keith Richards failed his driving test three times and sent his minder instead to impersonate him. The minder eventually passed on Richards’ behalf. Jean Shrimpton had a fling first with Keith Richards, then with Brian Jones, and then settled down with Mick Jagger. Up until December 4, 1965 the band members had steered clear of drugs. But that fateful day in December was a turning point for most of them. Keith Richards, Brian Jones, and Mick Jagger (alongside poet Allen Ginsberg) attended an acid test organised by the Merry Pranksters, a group dedicated to introducing others to LSD. Only Mick refrained from participating, but Jones and Richards quickly became converts. In describing drugs, Richards explained, “the idea behind it was very pure. Everybody at that point was prepared to use himself as a laboratory.” It was a slippery slope for Brian Jones and drugs. By 1966, he had become obsessed with devouring celebs and fame and attention. On tour, Jones was by now drinking one and a half litres of whiskey a day. He was popping pills by the handful, “downers” as well as amyl nitrite, and thoroughly enjoyed his hallucinogens – peyote, acid, mushrooms and whatever else was close to hand. Mick Jagger doesn’t shy away from diaper duty. In fact, he’s quite good at it. “I’ve always changed nappies, for other people’s children as well as my own,” he said. “I change[d] Ronnie Wood’s children’s nappies. You do these things when it’s necessary – although I’m not about to become a full-time house-husband like John Lennon did at one stage [but] I’m relatively experienced and I quite enjoy it.” Mick Jagger’s raunchy blockbuster, “She’s The Boss,” (released in 1985) in which he appeared in drag, set the rocker back a staggering £30,000 in frocks, frills, powder and paint – and that was just for his costume. Later Jagger admitted that he was “still the sexiest bit of skirt around.” Ronnie Wood never had an affair with Margaret Trudeau, the wife of Canada’ Prime Minster, Pierre Trudeau. She did however, he admits, “boogie with them” for a couple of days while the band was on tour. Bill Wyman, the bass guitarist, has kept a diary of the group ever since they started in 1961. He has written over 22,000 words stored on four computers. He planned to write an inside story of the most raunchy band pop has ever known.

Part one is now available online for $14.99 and Part two will be released in 2013.

All excerpts and information are courtesy of The eBook People.

SEE ALSO: 50 years of the Rolling Stones >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.