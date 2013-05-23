The Top 10 Tech Companies Whose Employees Are Most Optimistic About Their Future

Glassdoor just released its ranking of the top 10 tech companies with the best business outlook in the next six months, as rated by the firms’ own staff.
Employees that work at these companies are optimistic because they are working on the latest and greatest in technology, they are inspired by their projects, and the companies are growing like crazy.
Glassdoor compiled a bunch of quotes from employees at these firms, explaining why they believe their companies are so optimistic. (Glassdoor allows current and former employees to share their experiences and rate companies they’ve worked at.)
The information is based on companies with at least 20 business outlook ratings and at least 20 company reviews during April 2013. Company ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied.
Tata Consultancy Services provides IT services, business solutions, and consulting. It is one of India's most valuable companies.
SAP is a software corporation that makes enterprise software to help companies manage business operations and customer relations.
Yahoo is widely known for its web portal, search engine, and other services. Roughly 700 million people visit Yahoo's websites every month.
Qualcomm is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, and markets digital wireless telecommunications products and services.
Google specializing in Internet-related services and products. It's biggest and most well-known product, is Google search.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.