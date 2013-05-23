The Top 10 Tech Companies Whose Employees Are Most Optimistic About Their Future

Glassdoor just released its ranking of the top 10 tech companies with the best business outlook in the next six months, as rated by the firms’ own staff.



Employees that work at these companies are optimistic because they are working on the latest and greatest in technology, they are inspired by their projects, and the companies are growing like crazy.

Glassdoor compiled a bunch of quotes from employees at these firms, explaining why they believe their companies are so optimistic. (Glassdoor allows current and former employees to share their experiences and rate companies they’ve worked at.)

The information is based on companies with at least 20 business outlook ratings and at least 20 company reviews during April 2013. Company ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied.

