10 Heart-Wrenching Dating Scams That'll Break The Bank

Photo: Flickr/Mellyjean

Not to ruin the ooey-gooey Valentine’s Day atmosphere or anything, but online dating fraud is quickly becoming one of the costliest consumer scams in America. Victims of these so-called “Romance Scams” lost an average of $5,500 in 2011 alone, according to the National Consumers League – and the figure could be even higher.



“Because of the deeply personal nature of this scam, we believe that this type fraud goes widely under-reported,” the agency says.

Just take this recent study backed by The UK’s Serious organised Crime Agency (their version of the FBI): They found as many as 200,000 British daters have been duped by online romance schemes – 2% of the population.

Scammers love to target dating sites because they’re often chock-full of prime candidates for fraud: people (usually women) over age 40 who are divorced, widowed, elderly or disabled.

