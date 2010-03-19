The 15 Most Bizarre Insurance Policies Ever Written

Photo: AP
Typically, when the word “insurance” comes to mind, we think of the basics: auto, homeowners, and health. Anything else is simply an extra premium per month that’s unnecessary.That’s not the case with these 15 examples. Certain celebrities are known for their looks or certain “assets” that if critically damaged or deformed, could impede their ability to make millions. From Jennifer Lopez’s butt to Dolly Parton’s chest, these women know that their careers are at stake should they be hurt in any way.
And that’s why they’ve taken out insurance on their bodies. Because in this day and age, when you can gamble against a deteriorating bank via credit default insurance, any kind of contract is possible. So check out these 10 contracts that will no doubt help you feel at ease the next time your premium gets raised.
And you thought insurance was dull >
Klum has both legs insured but one happens to be worth more than the other:
'The Victoria's Secret strutter's right gam is insured for $1.2 million, but her left is worth only $1 million. Why the discrepancy? A little scar on her left limb.'
Source: ET Online
Thailand can be dangerous, so to encourage tourism, its government is offering insurance policies in case of a riot:
'Thailand is continuing to offer insurance coverage worth $10,000 to anyone harmed in riots and demonstrations as it seeks to attract tourists scared off by political turmoil, officials say.'
Source: NYT
The Ugly Betty star is actually beautiful off the set, so it makes sense that her sponsor Aquafresh has insured her teeth for a whopping $10 million.
Source: Celebitchy
Everyone loves Dolly Parton's music, right? Well just in case that ever goes out of style, Parton had each breast insured for $300,000.
Source: ABC News
Believe it or not, Jones used to be considered a sex symbol, so to keep his sexiness in tact, he's insured that mane of hair on his chest for a princely sum:
'Tom Jones, still making elderly Las Vegas audiences swoon at age 67, lives in fear. Sure, he's stayed famous for like half a century, and probably sexed enough women to populate a small and very satisfied country. But Tom believes all that could come crashing down with a single accident (say, a spontaneous shirt combustion) that in any way damages his luxuriant pelt of chest hair.'
Source: Cracked
Paul Hucker Insures Himself For $1.5 Million Against Abduction, Impregnation And Consumption By Aliens
There's actually over 20,000 people in the US alone who pay a premium for insurance against alien abduction. One can only imagine which counterparty that is.
Source: Telegraphl
Sometimes golf tournaments offer big prizes for a golfer who hites in a hole-in-one. But what if someone hits it?
Lloyd's will insure contest owners up to $50,000
Source: The Telegraph
Let's be serious for a minute: if you were J-Lo, you'd insure your arse for $27 million, too. It's not like the music and movies thing is going to work out forever.
Source: PopCrunch
Quite possibly the most ironic item on this list considering that Beckham recently had surgery on his achilles tendon. If he can't play soccer again, Beckham can expect a cool $151 million payout.
Source: Times Online
Taco Bell took out insurance in case a falling piece of the MIR Space Station hit a promotional bulls eye In The Ocean. If it worked, everyone in America would get a free taco.
During a promotion for a piece of the MIR Spacestation, Taco Bell said that if during re-entry the flying object hit a floating target the company had set up, everyone in the US would get a free taco. God forbid it actually happened, Taco Bell would need to hedge with an insurance policy like this one to avoid going completely bankrupt.
Source: SpaceRef
A food critic has one of the best jobs in the world, no doubt. But if they eat a wing too spicy or something like that, they risk their taste buds being obliterated, which would end their career. Hence the major insurance policy just in case things go wrong.
Source: BankRate
The 'Hot Legs' and 'Maggie May' singer is a crooner to the n-th degree, so to make sure his swagger always stays put, he's insured his voice.
Source: The Examiner
Keith Richards has already said 'f#$% you' to the world on multiple occasions but just in case he can't get one last flip of the bird in before he dies, Richards has insured his middle finger for $1.6 million. Bravo, Keith.
Source: Keith Richards
Diamond Dave, the only lead singer for Van Halen who matters, had his child juice insured for a million bucks back in the 1980s just in case one of his stage flips went catastrophically wrong.
Source: hWikio
