The 15 Most Bizarre Insurance Policies Ever Written

Typically, when the word “insurance” comes to mind, we think of the basics: auto, homeowners, and health. Anything else is simply an extra premium per month that’s unnecessary.That’s not the case with these 15 examples. Certain celebrities are known for their looks or certain “assets” that if critically damaged or deformed, could impede their ability to make millions. From Jennifer Lopez’s butt to Dolly Parton’s chest, these women know that their careers are at stake should they be hurt in any way.

And that’s why they’ve taken out insurance on their bodies. Because in this day and age, when you can gamble against a deteriorating bank via credit default insurance, any kind of contract is possible. So check out these 10 contracts that will no doubt help you feel at ease the next time your premium gets raised.

Heidi Klum's Legs: $2.2 million

Klum has both legs insured but one happens to be worth more than the other:

'The Victoria's Secret strutter's right gam is insured for $1.2 million, but her left is worth only $1 million. Why the discrepancy? A little scar on her left limb.'

Source: ET Online

Thailand Riot Insurance: $10,000 Per Tourist

Thailand can be dangerous, so to encourage tourism, its government is offering insurance policies in case of a riot:

'Thailand is continuing to offer insurance coverage worth $10,000 to anyone harmed in riots and demonstrations as it seeks to attract tourists scared off by political turmoil, officials say.'

Source: NYT

Aquafresh White Strips: $10,000,000 policy on American Ferrera's teeth

The Ugly Betty star is actually beautiful off the set, so it makes sense that her sponsor Aquafresh has insured her teeth for a whopping $10 million.

Source: Celebitchy

Dolly Parton's Breasts? A whopping $300,000 a boob

Everyone loves Dolly Parton's music, right? Well just in case that ever goes out of style, Parton had each breast insured for $300,000.

Source: ABC News

Tom Jones' Chest Hair: $7,000,000

Believe it or not, Jones used to be considered a sex symbol, so to keep his sexiness in tact, he's insured that mane of hair on his chest for a princely sum:

'Tom Jones, still making elderly Las Vegas audiences swoon at age 67, lives in fear. Sure, he's stayed famous for like half a century, and probably sexed enough women to populate a small and very satisfied country. But Tom believes all that could come crashing down with a single accident (say, a spontaneous shirt combustion) that in any way damages his luxuriant pelt of chest hair.'

Source: Cracked

Paul Hucker Insures Himself For $1.5 Million Against Abduction, Impregnation And Consumption By Aliens

There's actually over 20,000 people in the US alone who pay a premium for insurance against alien abduction. One can only imagine which counterparty that is.

Source: Telegraphl

Lloyd's Offers Hole-In-One Insurance For Golfers: $50,000

Sometimes golf tournaments offer big prizes for a golfer who hites in a hole-in-one. But what if someone hits it?

Lloyd's will insure contest owners up to $50,000

Source: The Telegraph

Jennifer Lopez has a $27 million insurance policy on her butt

Let's be serious for a minute: if you were J-Lo, you'd insure your arse for $27 million, too. It's not like the music and movies thing is going to work out forever.

Source: PopCrunch

$151 million for David Beckham against a career-threatening injury

Quite possibly the most ironic item on this list considering that Beckham recently had surgery on his achilles tendon. If he can't play soccer again, Beckham can expect a cool $151 million payout.

Source: Times Online

Taco Bell took out insurance in case a falling piece of the MIR Space Station hit a promotional bulls eye In The Ocean. If it worked, everyone in America would get a free taco.

During a promotion for a piece of the MIR Spacestation, Taco Bell said that if during re-entry the flying object hit a floating target the company had set up, everyone in the US would get a free taco. God forbid it actually happened, Taco Bell would need to hedge with an insurance policy like this one to avoid going completely bankrupt.

Source: SpaceRef

British male stripper named Frankie Jakeman insured his penis for $1.6 million

If you're a male stripper, what else are you going to insure?

Source: BankRate

British food critic Egon Ronay keeps his taste buds safe for $400,000.

A food critic has one of the best jobs in the world, no doubt. But if they eat a wing too spicy or something like that, they risk their taste buds being obliterated, which would end their career. Hence the major insurance policy just in case things go wrong.

Source: BankRate

Rod Stewarts' voice? $6 million in insurance.

The 'Hot Legs' and 'Maggie May' singer is a crooner to the n-th degree, so to make sure his swagger always stays put, he's insured his voice.

Source: The Examiner

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards insured his middle finger to the tune of $1.6 million

Keith Richards has already said 'f#$% you' to the world on multiple occasions but just in case he can't get one last flip of the bird in before he dies, Richards has insured his middle finger for $1.6 million. Bravo, Keith.

Source: Keith Richards

David Lee Roth's semen was insured for $1 million back in the 1980s.

Diamond Dave, the only lead singer for Van Halen who matters, had his child juice insured for a million bucks back in the 1980s just in case one of his stage flips went catastrophically wrong.

Source: hWikio

