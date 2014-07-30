Fascinating Facts About 10 Of The World's Best-Selling Products

The scale of global consumption is staggering, especially when it comes to some of the world’s most popular products, such as Coca-Cola and iPads.

The absurdly addictive Angry Birds game, for example, has been downloaded 2 billion times, which is equal to nearly 30% of the world’s population, according to Finances Online, a personal finance website.

Finances Online compiled a list of similarly surprising facts about other leading consumer products to illustrate just how much we consume.

Check out the graphic below to see the full list, which is based on sales figures within specific categories, such as beverages and electronics.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.