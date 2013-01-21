The Most Overrated Tourist Traps In The World

This group of mystery stones has been described as mystical and magical.

But what you rarely see in the postcards is that Stonehenge is wedged between two very busy roads--and that you're not even allowed to get close to the stones.

You'll pay an admission fee, of course, but you'll only be able to view the site from afar. (Tourists used to chip off pieces of the ancient rocks as souvenirs. This is why we can't have nice things, people.)

Instead: Check out Avebury, about 25 miles away from Stonehenge, where an entire town is set inside a stone circle.