Here Are 10 Lawsuits Against Apple You Should Know About

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital
Apple and Samsung are currently duking it out in what might be one of the most publicized tech patent cases of all time.While Apple waged that court battle against Samsung, Steve Jobs’ brainchild has actually been slapped with quite a few lawsuits itself.
We thought we’d explore some of the most interesting to downright wackiest lawsuits Apple has had to face.
The cases span everything from Apple’s recent battles in China to one elderly woman’s gripe with the company’s store designs.
Nokia sued Apple in October 2009, claiming the company failed to pay for the right to use Nokia's various technologies.
Then, in December 2009, Apple decided to countersue, claiming Nokia infringed 13 of Apple's patents.
'Other companies must compete with us by inventing their own technologies, not just by stealing ours,' Bruce Sewell, Apple's general counsel and senior vice president, said in a news release.
So then Nokia filed a complaint about a week later with the U.S. International Trade Commission, claiming that 'virtually all' of Apple's products violate Nokia patents.
The fight ended when Apple agreed to pay Nokia some licensing fees, iMore reported in June.
Back in April, the Department of Justice went after Apple and several publishing house CEOs, claiming they met regularly to conspire to raise e-book prices as a way to fight Amazon's discounting, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.
Apple and the publishers plotted to raise the price of many e-books from $9.99 to $12.99 through $14.99, according to the government's lawsuit.
The case is still ongoing. As late as Thursday, Apple was opposing the government's proposed settlement with three publishers of the five publishers the U.S. had initially sued, Computerworld reported.
Apple has refused to settle, according to Mediabistro. The case is headed to trial in the summer of 2013.
In the camera company's complaint -- filed in January -- it claims Apples' products, specifically the iPad and iPhone, infringed Kodak patents, including two that deal with image previewing and processing.
The lawsuit claims Apple's products 'violate patents concerning the transmission of images,' Rethink-Wireless reported.
In July, Apple lost a bid to transfer the patent dispute with bankrupt Kodak out of the bankruptcy court, Reuters reported at the time.
After two computer programmers proved iPhone users' movements were monitored by their smart phones, a judge ruled a group of consumers could sue the company for allegedly letting advertisers track their activity, Reuters reported in June.
Apple argued its wasn't liable because of its user agreements.
But federal judge Lucy Koh wasn't buying it. She said there was 'some ambiguity' about whether the company was actually allowed to collect all of that information, the BBC reported.
Shaune Patterson, who worked as a human resources compensation consultant for the company, claimed in 2005 that Apple fired her after she complained about being paid less than colleagues, the Mac Observer reported at the time.
In her suit, Patterson claimed her white colleagues, who were her juniors, pulled in higher salaries than she did.
But her grievances didn't end there.
'Patterson alleges that the suspension came one day after she complained of racial discrimination,' Mac Observer reported, citing a press release. 'Patterson alleges that one of Apples managers wrote a memo describing her as a 'rather obese-sized black lesbian.''
Apple is no stranger to discrimination lawsuits. It was sued back in 2001 on the grounds of racial discrimination.
In what the plaintiff's attorney dubbed 'one of the largest racial discrimination cases in U.S. history,' a former Apple employee accused the computer giant in 2001 of a series of discriminating actions based on the man's race, Wired reported at the time.
The unnamed employee, who worked as a product design engineer, claims he was fired after he brought a friend to the office as a way to encourage that friend to earn a degree.
'I think he has a strong case for discrimination and wrongful termination,' attorney Waukeen Q. McCoy, told Wired. 'His white counterparts have not been disciplined or terminated for bringing a friend or family member to campus, and this is a pretextual way for them to get him out of the company.'
The man's suit also claimed he was paid less than his white colleagues.
Back in February, China-based company Proview Electronics sued Apple for $1.6 billion, claiming the company infringed its trademark for the word iPad.
Apple bought the trademark from the company but that agreement didn't come with permission to use the word in China, according to the lawsuit.
Apple ultimately settled with Proview for $60 million, The Los Angeles Times reported in July.
After Apple agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement with Proview Technology concerning the iPad trademark, the company was hit with two other lawsuits from Chinese companies.
Zhi Zhen Internet Technology sued the company in July, claiming Apple infringed its voice assistant service patents, The Los Angeles Times reported.
Chinese company Jiangsu Xeubao also filed a lawsuit against Apple this summer, claiming its operating system Snow Leopard infringes Jiangsu Xeebao's trademark of the name.
