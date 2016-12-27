10 of the coolest long weekend escapes in Australia

Jamala Wildlife Lodge at National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra Photo: Supplied.

*This article was first published in March 2016.

Travel booking site Luxury Escapes has compiled a list of quirky and unusual places to visit, from a treehouse in the middle of the Daintree rainforest, to glamping on a rooftop in Melbourne’s CBD, and even a luxury retreat on a private peninsula in Tasmania.

Here are some “out-of-the-box” and luxurious places to stay.

St. Jerome’s – The Hotel, Melbourne

Looking for a unique city break? Consider glamping on the rooftop of Melbourne Central in the city’s CBD where you can fall asleep under the stars, and wake up with panoramic city views.

St. Jerome’s – The Hotel is comprised of several world-class canvas bell tents, with all the trimmings expected of a luxury hotel.

Angourie Eco Resort, NSW

Yamba is said to be the new Byron Bay, and the charming NSW coastal town has world-famous surf breaks to offer among many other things. The eco-friendly luxury retreat Angourie Rainforest Resort is nestled within 600 hectares of open rainforest near the Angourie Surf Beach and the pristine Flat Rock Beach.

“The break in Angourie Surf Beach is considered to be one of the best in the world, so if you want to go from grommet to pro in no time, this is the perfect Easter escape,” says Livinia Nixon, ambassador for travel site LuxuryEscapes.com.

Thalia, Tasmania

Luxury retreat Thalia Haven is set on a private 160-acre peninsula surrounded by the crystal-blue waters of Great Oyster Bay. Four ancient-stone cottages sit on the ocean’s edge, with access to five kilometres of secluded coastline.

And best of all, it is pet friendly, so you can bring your four-legged friend with you while you enjoy the relaxing, restorative experience that Thalia offers (that bath tub!).

Jamala Wildlife Lodge, Canberra

Want to do something wild over Easter? Then consider a stay at the Jamala Wildlife Lodge at National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra – the ultimate overnight safari.

“If you prefer to enjoy nature with plenty of luxury, this is the perfect escape,” Nixon says.

Eden Health Retreat, Gold Coast

Want to use the long weekend to relax and recharge your batteries? Then consider a health retreat such as the upscale Eden Health Retreat, nestled in Currumbin Valley.

“The natural beauty of the Gold Coast hinterland will soothe you, and Eden is nestled in a valley known for its healing energy.”

Heron Island, Queensland

David Attenborough filmed his documentary here in 2014, so nature lovers will fall in love with the coral reef wonders surrounding this award-winning resort.

It’s also in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, so you can snorkel right off the island.

Alex Hotel, Perth

This fashionable boutique hotel with pops of colour and natural texture is the new kid on the block in funky Northbridge.

Perth has more sunny days annually than any other Australian capital city, and end of March is no exception with many pleasant days. If you can travel there earlier, go before March 20 so you can enjoy the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition at Cottesloe Beach.

Villa Howden, Tasmania

Want to be the king of your castle? Then stay at the regal Villa Howden, an easy 15 minute drive from Hobart.

“This castle-style luxury hotel is close to the great Huon Valley, where you can indulge in the best wines and foods Tasmania has to offer, so you can really live like a prince or princess,” she says.

Spicers Hidden Vale, Queensland

Nestled in the serene hinterlands of Queensland -– an easy one hour’s drive from Brisbane- – Spicers Hidden Vale offers Australia’s most luxurious country escapes, situated on 12,000 acres of true Australian bush.

“This rural retreat has everything you need for a relaxing escape – you can either try activities such as horse riding, or just relax by the fire and enjoy the award-winning food. It’s very romantic.”

Daintree EcoLodge & Spa, Queensland

This unique rainforest hideaway not only lets you stay in a tree house, but it is also eco-friendly. Surrounded by lush rainforest, this luxury lodge and its tropical setting will help you truly unwind while you “soak in the beauty of your surroundings in a spa bath overlooking the jungle”.

