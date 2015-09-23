10 of the coolest concept cars revealed this year

Car makers are getting more tech savvy lately. Or at least their concept cars are making them appear that way.

Just last week at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, manufacturers from Volkswagen to Mercedes-Benz showed off their futuristic concept cars.

The selection was impressive, with a mix of electric and hybrid cars. The vehicles were equipped with state-of-the-art features, which ranged from a holographic dashboard to solar powered roofs. Some of the concept cars could even be said to rival Tesla.

In no particular order, here are ten of the most impressive concept cars (not all are from the Frankfurt show) that have been revealed so far this year.

Porsche's Concept Mission E can drive 310 miles with a full charge. Porche aims to begin production in the next five years. Porsche The basics: The car is powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery technology. A charging plate that can be stored in your garage allows the battery to automatically regain power, but it can also be charged at a conventional charging station or at home via a cable. In 15 minutes, the car can charge up to 80 per cent, giving it a range of 250 miles. How fast it goes: The car can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 150 miles per hour. What else it offers: The car has four seats and four doors that open in a new way (as pictured above). It has cameras instead of exterior mirrors that captures your surroundings and displays what they see on the lower corner of the windshield. The car has eye-tracking technology that will detect where the driver is looking on the dashboard and open the corresponding instrument. The driver can then confirm the selection by pressing a button on the steering wheel. The Torq is windowless but cameras provide a 360-degree view projected on screens. Dong Liu/ Shutterstock The basics: The car, designed by Italian engineering and design company ED, does not require a driver, but the company's press release does not delve into how it would drive autonomously. ED hopes to create a self-driving racing car in the next 19 months. How fast it goes: It's advertised as having 429 horsepower and 1328-feet torque. What else it offers: It is a fully electric car with four engines over each wheel. Audi's e-tron quattro has a 95 kWh battery, allowing it to go 310 miles on a single charge. It will enter production in 2018. Audi The basics: It can be charged with a DC or AC electrical current, and can fully charge in 50 minutes when hooked up to a DC current outputting 150 kW. The car can also charge wirelessly over a charging plate. How fast it goes: Audi claims it can go from zero to 62.1 miles per hour in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130.5 miles per hour. What else it offers: It has five doors and can sit up to four people. Rearview mirrors are replaced by cameras -- the driver can see by looking at displays built into the front section of the doors. The car has a solar roof that can help power the car on sunny days, providing up to 320 watts of additional electric power. The BMW M4 MotoGP injects water into the engine's intake plenum or cylinders to cool the intake charge. It's unclear how long we'll have to wait to see this in a production vehicle. Sergey Kohl/ Shutterstock The basics: The water injection system reduces the consumption of combustion engines and increases performance. The water is stored in a 1.3-gallon tank in the trunk that is sent to the intake plenum via an electric pump. How fast it goes: BMW has not released specs for the car's powertrain, but Gizmag reports that the water cooling system frees up 10 per cent more torque and power than a standard car.

