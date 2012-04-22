10 Of The Coolest Bridges On The Planet

A bridge designed by Leonardo da Vinci to span the Golden Horn in Istanbul has been built some 500 years later! Wild, right?

The bridge now spans a motorway in the less exotic setting of Aas, a small town 20 miles north of Oslo, Norway. However, it is the first major civil engineering project to be built from da Vinci's drawings.

Da Vinci first sketched the bridge for Sultan Bajazet II, but none of the Sultan's engineers thought it could be done!