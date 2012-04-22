10 Of The Coolest Bridges On The Planet

Photo: ktom17 | Flickr
Designed by architecture group RO & AD, The Moses Bridge is constructed out of Accoya wood, a hi-tech wood that is supposedly harder and more durable than some of the best tropical woods.
It is treated with a nontoxic anti-fungal coating to maintain its split-the-water functionality.
A bridge designed by Leonardo da Vinci to span the Golden Horn in Istanbul has been built some 500 years later! Wild, right?
The bridge now spans a motorway in the less exotic setting of Aas, a small town 20 miles north of Oslo, Norway. However, it is the first major civil engineering project to be built from da Vinci's drawings.
Da Vinci first sketched the bridge for Sultan Bajazet II, but none of the Sultan's engineers thought it could be done!
This nearly 900-foot pedestrian bridge is the highest of its kind in Singapore, connecting two parks.
The bridge has a wave-form made up of seven undulating curved steel ribs that alternately rise over and under its deck.
The curved ribs form alcoves that function as shelters with seats within.
The Gateshead Millennium Bridge is sometimes referred to as the 'Blinking Eye Bridge' or the 'Winking Eye Bridge' due to its shape and its tilting method.
It's a pedestrian and cyclist tilt bridge spanning the River Tyne in England.
This 39-foot timber and steel bridge was built in 2004 to act as a walkway over a small section of London's Grand Union Canal.
An innovative hydraulic system in the bridge's handrail allows it to retract and curl into an octagon, which it does every Friday at noon
The Slauerhoffbrug, located in Leeuwarden, was designed by Van Driel Mechatronica and is a fully automatic bridge with the ability to sense and adapt to its surroundings.
It's very Terminator-like in its ability to quickly sense and transform to the position needed, allowing ships to pass.
Designed by French structural engineer Michel Virlogeux and British architect Norman Foster, the Millau Viaduct is the 12th highest bridge in the world, at 890 ft above the road deck.
If you're wondering why you don't see such works of art stateside, that's because such a design wouldn't pass muster under the Americans With Disabilities Act, which sets a 5 per cent limit on the grade of such structures.
The Oresund Bridge crosses the Oresund strait and joins Sweden with Denmark.
It begins as a cable-stayed bridge in Sweden and ends as a tunnel in Denmark.
A small artificial island was built around the tunnel's entrance to keep water from creeping in.
