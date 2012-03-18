The 10 Best US Tech Companies To Work For In 2012

Photo: Box.net

The American technology sector has proven remarkably resilient despite the economic downturn. As businesses downsize and layoff employees, many technology companies are actually hiring and moving our economy forward by creating jobs and opportunity. Here are 10 of the best U.S. tech companies to work for in 2012:1. Voxy



Voxy is an education tech startup that uses gaming dynamics to empower people to learn languages through real-life daily activities. Voxy’s mobile app has garnered over a million users, and founder Paul Gollash attributes the success to an “awesome team of linguists, developers, user experience designers and teachers that build our products.”

The company lets employees vote on gifts for achieving team milestones – the last of which was a new refrigerator with a never-ending supply of beer and wine! Free snacks and dinners, cab rides, gym membership, paid company outings to bars, incredible views from a sun-drenched loft in Manhattan, flextime, and even mandarin lessons are some of the benefits Voxy employees receive.

2. Box.net

CEO Aaron Levie applies to Box.net a very personal rule: work hard, play hard. The company’s offices in Palo Alto, CA boast an array of swing sets, ping-pong tables and basketball hoops for the employees to use during their downtime. This high-energy atmosphere encourages employees to step up their game and increase work performance. In its fifth year of operation, Box.net generated around $25 million in revenue.

3. Thycotic Software

Thycotic Software is a small, yet dynamic software development firm in Washington, D.C. that makes Secret Server, one of the world’s top software programs for password security. CEO Jonathan Cogley and his team have established a relaxed, casual and open work environment to encourage collaboration, which has led to the company’s success.

Employees receive annual bonuses of up to seven per cent of their salary, 401k matches, four weeks paid vacation and full health care for the employee and family. Additional perks include catered lunches and a custom designed soda fountain with unlimited supply.

4. Eventbrite

San Francisco-headquartered Eventbrite is a digital event registration service, which empowers anybody anywhere to be an event organiser. It also empowers its employees with some incredible benefits. These include unlimited sick days, completely flexible paid time off and holiday options, as well as the ability to telecommute. Not only do employees receive comprehensive medical coverage, the company will let them see any doctor in the world with $10 co-pay, and has acupuncturists and chiropractors available for free.

5. a la mode

Oklahoma City–based a la mode is a leading software development company that prides itself on employee promotion from within. In fact, most managers and executives in the company started out as support technicians, salespeople or assistants.

“Unlike other companies where people stagnate, at a la mode there’s always room to grow and try new things,” said product marketing manager Amber Hanneken.

With comprehensive medical coverage, 401(k) matching, and extras like life and vision insurance, employees are very well taken care of. In addition to great salaries, the team has unlimited access to free meals, snacks and drinks from a fully stocked 24/7 café. Not to mention, a la mode’s week-long company-wide parties have become infamous and apparently feature the likes of live bands, dump trucks full of sand for beach volleyball and lots of beer.

6. Tagged

Tagged is a social network designed for meeting new people through games, shared interests and friend suggestions. The San Francisco-based company offers some amazing amenities to its 150+ employees, including free gym membership, yoga classes and even an on-site masseuse. If that’s not enough, the office is teaming with sporting, recreational and video games. And aside from full medical coverage and unlimited paid time off, employees at Tagged can look forward to monthly wine tastings in the office.

7. Ciplex

Ciplex is a fast-growing digital marketing agency headquartered in Los Angeles. With upward mobility opportunities, Ciplex offers an “incredible culture of young, vibrant, diverse, and passionate employees who are friends in the office and out,” said founder Ilya Pozin.

Employees make their own titles, take on responsibilities by themselves and enjoy a hierarchy-less office. To top it off, the agency offers unlimited paid time off, flexible schedules, and full health and dental insurance. Ciplex has won dozens of industry awards and received the Inc.500|5000 award for two consecutive years.

8. Emma

Emma is an email marketing business in Nashville that loves to “blend social and work,” said CEO Clint Smith. The company constantly plans social events for its team. Apparently, their annual open-mic talent show at a local Nashville bar has become stuff of legend. Smith said it is important for the team to feel as though they are not just doing work, but more importantly are having fun along the way. “Together, it’s how we’re writing the Emma story.”

9. BTS

BTS, a telecommunication software company based in Columbia, Maryland, shocks its employees with a tantalising perks package including full medical coverage, free iPhones, free meals, free use of the company gym and at least two weeks of paid vacation. BTS has worked hard to build a fun start-up culture, but it turns out the company offers much more than just fun – the average salary exceeds $100k.

10. Menlo Innovations

Software design company Menlo Innovations believes so strongly in the power of collaboration that employees are grouped in pairs to complete all assignments. The duos, swapped each week, share everything – even computers. Nearly all 26 employees work side-by-side on six long tables set up in the company’s Ann Arbor, MI office. CEO Richard Sheridan believes the key to success is bouncing ideas off one another. “Constant collaboration means we are constantly transferring knowledge to one another,” said Sheridan.

What other U.S. based technology companies would you add to this list? Do you work for any of the companies above? Share your story below!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.