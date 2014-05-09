The 10 Worst Selfies Of All Time

Let’s be honest: everyone loves to take a good selfie every once in a while.
But part of what makes a selfie great is the timing, your location, and, of course, your facial expression.
From self portraits taken in front of a burning building to selfies-while-driving, here are some of the worst, most poorly timed self-photographs of all time.
Few things are more self-absorbed than snapping a selfie while your pregnant teacher is having contractions in the background.
Funerals are supposed to be a time to reflect on your lost love ones, not to take photos of yourself all dressed up.
This woman snapped a bunch of selfies using an iPad she had stolen. Needless to say, the police didn't have a hard time finding her.
This is what happens when you take a selfie in front of a moving train. And yes, this really happened.
After reportedly robbing a bank, this man took a selfie while holding the guns he used during the alleged crime. He was quickly busted by the FBI.
