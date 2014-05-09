The 10 Worst Selfies Of All Time

Lisa Eadicicco
Girl taking selfieEugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock

Let’s be honest: everyone loves to take a good selfie every once in a while.

But part of what makes a selfie great is the timing, your location, and, of course, your facial expression.

From self portraits taken in front of a burning building to selfies-while-driving, here are some of the worst, most poorly timed self-photographs of all time.

If the cops pull you over, the last thing you should be worried about is taking a selfie.

Few things are more self-absorbed than snapping a selfie while your pregnant teacher is having contractions in the background.

Funerals are supposed to be a time to reflect on your lost love ones, not to take photos of yourself all dressed up.

The only thing worse than taking one selfie at a funeral is taking four ...

No one should look this happy in front of a raging fire.

This woman snapped a bunch of selfies using an iPad she had stolen. Needless to say, the police didn't have a hard time finding her.

This is what happens when you take a selfie in front of a moving train. And yes, this really happened.

After reportedly robbing a bank, this man took a selfie while holding the guns he used during the alleged crime. He was quickly busted by the FBI.

And you thought texting while driving was super dangerous.

Nothing screams for attention more than posting a photo of yourself crying to your social networks.

