Markets in Asia were mostly down in overnight trading, but the Shanghai Composite, catching up after several days closed, was up 3.13%. European markets are also down in morning trading, and U.S. futures indicate a lower open. 10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now >

The jobs report was very weak, as the battered public sector slashed employment. Read analysis here >

Gold continues to fall this morning, after a $40 decline in price yesterday. The correction is pricing may be slowed by a negative jobs report today, which could guarantee quantitative easing II from the Fed. Check out these 11 ways to cash in on gold >

Japan has refused to rule out further interventions in the yen ahead of the G7-IMF meeting on the current currency crisis. Thailand also intends to intervene in markets next week. The currency war is one of our stories to watch, check out the other 9 here >

Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this morning. China has lashed out, calling the prize an “obscenity”, saying it will damage Chinese-Norwegian relations. Click here to see 15 facts about China that will blow your mind >

American oil giant Schlumberger is being investigated on bribery charges related to its dealings in Yemen. The investigation is looking into specific payments made to a consulting company in Yemen that is connected to the country’s government. Click here to see 15 oil and gas pipelines changing the world >

German exports fell for the second month in a row in August. The export decline is likely the result of the increasing strength of the euro relative to other currencies.

The UK and France are on the brink of bringing together their nuclear deterrent programs, where France would service the UK’s warheads. Concerns remain that the British technology is also U.S. technology, and that such an agreement would break agreements with the U.S. Here are some other geopolitical risks facing the U.S. >

Genzyme is now considering seeking out support from another company to defend itself against a bid from Sanofi-Aventis. Sanofi’s hostile $18.5 billion bid for the biotech firm is considered to be too low by Genzyme.

Pakistani officials have called the release of a new terror warning by the U.S. politically motivated. Those officials suggest the U.S. is merely trying to provide cover for its escalation in operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

