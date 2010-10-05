Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Asian markets were mostly higher in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up 1.47%. European markets are slightly higher, and U.S. futures suggest a positive open.

The ISM non-manufacturing index is released at 10 AM ET. Consensus is for a 52.

The Bank of Japan has expanded its quantitative easing program to include ETFs and REITs as well as other assets. The impact on the yen has been muted, but gold has risen sharply on the news.

AIG's IPO of its Asian division, AIA, may reach a $20.5 billion valuation. The deal has been structured in such a way that, if demand is higher than expected, more stock will be offered.

The European Union is pushing China to allow the yuan to appreciate as the region suffers in the international currency devaluation war. The EU is concerned that its goods are becoming less competitive globally as a result of China’s currency stance.

A U.S. attack along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has killed 5 German citizens training with Al Qaeda. The individuals are believed linked with the recent terror plot to strike European capitals.

Eurozone PMI data for the region's services sector hit 54.1 in September. This number is below previous months, but indicates the eurozone recovery is continuing. The euro rose on the news against other currencies.

Jerome Kerviel, the Societe Generale trader, has been convicted on charges associated with his trading activities at the bank and sentenced to 3 years in prison. Kerviel cost the bank nearly €5 billion, and he now has to pay €4.9 billion for his actions.

Ireland may be in for yet another ratings cut, this time from Moody's, as it suggests the country's debt rating is continuing to deteriorate. The agency cites the bank bailouts, declining economic conditions, and the increase in costs for the country to borrow as reasons for a downgrade.

Brazil is increasing its tax on foreign fixed income investment to 4% in an effort to stem the flow of capital into the country. This is a sharp increase from the previous 2% tax and is intended to stop the rise in the value of the real.

