10 Obvious Things Amazon's Next Kindle Will Do To Compete With The iPad

Editor's note: Apple's iPad tablet launched last weekend, and one of its obvious competitors is Amazon's Kindle e-book reader.



But we don’t anticipate Amazon boss Jeff Bezos giving up on the Kindle. So Amazon will have to compete somehow.

Here, Peek cofounder and CEO Amol Sarva pitches his ideas for Amazon’s next Kindles. We’d love to hear your ideas in the comments section below.

Here are some completely obvious things that Amazon will do next with Kindle. (For those of you who thought the release of iPad was the end of history.)

1. Have new Kindles. Lots of them. They have already released 6 (Kindle 1, Kindle 2 on Sprint, Kindle 2 on AT&T, Kindle DX, Kindle for iPhone, Kindle for Windows).

2. Have a colour one in addition to their b&w one.

3. Have a touch one.

4. Better web browser — maybe Webkit.

5. Wifi. 4G. You name it.

6. Price assortment and segmentation — super cheap up to expensive, “just reading” up to “multimedia.”

7. Music store. Remember Amazon MP3 store? It’s the official store of Palm’s webOS. Audiobooks too — they own Audible.

8. Movies, TV shows. Buy and rent. Download and stream. They sell tons of that stuff, remember?

9. They’ll take a swing at Apps, why the heck not. Put out an SDK. Great developer community on AWS. They don’t suck at that.

And….

10. They will do some/much of this stuff as apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows Mobile 7, etc.

And Amazon will buy small companies with cool technology to come up with some unique and differentiating features for the Kindle, like it did in February, buying Touchco. Maybe it’ll work too.

Non-obvious:

– Use Android? Maybe not. Google is kind of spoiling for an e-book fight.

– Use Windows? They aren’t an OS player at all really. They are a content player.

– Sell through carriers? They don’t have a subscription product yet. Maybe it could make sense.

– Sell Kindle in other stores? All are competitors (e.g., Best Buy is getting chased by Amazon.)

Amol Sarva is co-founder and CEO of Peek, a NYC-based mobile gadget startup.

