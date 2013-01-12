Meet 10 NYC Financiers And Their Lovely Leading Ladies

What he does: Investor: Real Estate Mogul, Owner of New York Observer

Net Worth: $200 Million

Alright, we know he's not a banker, but he's one big investor. Jared is the principal owner of his family real estate development firm, Kushner Properties, and is the owner of the New York Observer. (He bought the paper for $10 million when he was 25.)

Three years ago, he married 31 year old Ivanka Trump in a lavish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Among the star-studded guests were Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Barbara Walters, Regis Philbin, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Ivanka, also the heir of a real estate mogul, is an executive at Donald's firm and has since started her own fashion line.