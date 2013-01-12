Meet 10 NYC Financiers And Their Lovely Leading Ladies

” url=”http://guestofaguest.com/new-york/celebrities/meet-10-nyc-financiers-and-their-leading-ladies”]Sure, Wall Street guys in NYC tend to spend too much time in the office, but it seems to be paying off on another front: gorgeous women. We picked out 10 financiers who have found the time to land some of the city’s leading ladies.
What he does: Financier for UBS
Leandra Medine, a.k.a the Man Repeller, got married last summer to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Abie Cohen. They met six years ago at a Halloween party while she was still in high school and he was a student at NYU. After tying the knot in June, she finally revealed his identity in the November issue of Town & Country.
What he does: Investor: Real Estate Mogul, Owner of New York Observer
Net Worth: $200 Million
Alright, we know he's not a banker, but he's one big investor. Jared is the principal owner of his family real estate development firm, Kushner Properties, and is the owner of the New York Observer. (He bought the paper for $10 million when he was 25.)
Three years ago, he married 31 year old Ivanka Trump in a lavish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Among the star-studded guests were Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Barbara Walters, Regis Philbin, and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Ivanka, also the heir of a real estate mogul, is an executive at Donald's firm and has since started her own fashion line.
What he does: Founder of Harbinger Capital (Hedge Fund)
Net Worth: $1.1 Billion
The Falcone family has a true, rags-to-riches story. The Minnesota born, one-time hockey player, escaped his small, iron-ore mining town to become one of the most highly paid hedge-fund managers in the world. His wife, Lisa Marie Falcone, is a former model who was raised by a single mum on welfare in Spanish Harlem. But these days, by their dominance in the NYC scene, you would never be able to guess the Falcone's past. Since moving to the city, Philip has taken over Wall Street and Lisa's become one of the staple figures in UES society.
What he does: Head of mergers and acquisitions at investment bank and securities firm Brown Brothers Harriman
John Molner was given some heat earlier last year when there were reports of him leaving his 27-year-old girlfriend for Katie Couric. The 49-year-old financier, who is seven years younger than Katie, is said to have been a big fan of the CBS anchor for some time. Since stepping out publicly together for the first time at 'The Perks of being a Wallflower' premiere over the summer, the two have kept their relationship pretty low-key. (You know, besides hanging out with Barry Manilow at Donna Karan's house.)
What he does: Managing Partner at Marblegate Asset Management
What's the sweetest thing in Dylan Lauren's life? Yes, that's right, it's her gorgeous husband Paul Arrouet. Ralph Lauren's youngest child and only daughter Dylan (the owner of Dylan's Candy Bar) got hitched in the summer of 2011 to her longtime boyfriend. She walked down the aisle in a custom-made dress designed by her father (with the help of Vera Wang) at their family estate in Bedford, NY.
Paul might have a busy work schedule, but as for his social life, he has now found himself in the middle of the NY party circuit with his famous in-laws.
What he does: Partner at Gruss & Co (Private Investment firm) and CEO of Round Hill Music
Joshua comes from a well known New York hedge-fund family, and is the son of financier Martin Gruss. In 2003, he married designer Shoshanna Lonstein (who has also been linked to Ben Affleck and Jerry Seinfeld in the past). They still live in NYC together and have a 7-year-old daughter, Sienna.
What he does: Investment Banker
Let's just say, Ren must have done something right to land socialite Olivia Chantecaille. In May of 2009, Ren married Olivia, the creative director of Chantecaille Cosmetics, in St. Barths. When they're not bouncing around the social circuit in NYC, East Hampton, Paris, or Capri, they are engaged in a variety of charitable causes.
