Nurses share a side to their profession that most people don't see

Carolyn Jones

'Four years ago, my father was in a motorcycle accident. He was injured badly...and another flight team (of nurses) went out to get him. He did not survive, he died at the trauma center. And that shook my whole foundation because my father was the most amazing man. When he died, it changed everything. That was the first time, when I came back to work, and everything was personal.'

'I use to, when we would go somewhere, I would not want to know a name and make it personal. But after dad died, I made a point to talk to the families before I took their loved ones. I took those two minutes to go out and say 'My name is Venus, I'm going to be flying your husband, brother, mother, wife, to Omaha. This is what I'm going to do, this is how you're going to know we made it OK -- I'll call you and let you know how it went.''

'That's something I never did before. When I would get to the trauma center, I would call the family every time -- because the one thing that killed me, when that whole process (with my dad) was going on, was not knowing what was going on with your loved one. It's a piece in transport nursing that gets missed a little bit, because we are so about moving fast -- and it's important to move fast, but, before where I may have thought that was a little bit of a waste of time, after that point, it wasn't a waste of time anymore -- it was important.'