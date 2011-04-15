10 NFL Players Have Been Arrested In The First Month Of The Lockout

First, they were locked out, and now they’re getting locked up.



Nine NFL players have been arrested, and one more charged with a crime from a previous arrest, since the NFL lockout began 31 days ago.

The longest streak without an arrest is just eight days.

The players looked primed to push that record to a ninth day until Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt was arrested Tuesday following a police chase, according to reports by TMZ and FOX Sports.

According to a police report, Britt was speeding in a blue Porsche on the highway, going 71 mph in a 50 mph zone. When an officer tried to stop the car, it accelerated away through traffic and off the highway, until it was eventually located on a local street with Britt and his passenger walking away. They both denied being in the vehicle, although Britt admitted that the car was his.

Britt was charged with eluding a police officer (a third-degree felony), lying to an officer, and obstructing governmental function (both misdemeanours), according to police.

Britt is now the 10th player to get in trouble with the law since the lockout began. Here are the others:

4/4 Mike Vrabel (LB – Chiefs) – Arrested for theft at a casino (via ProFootballTalk)

4/3 Louis Murphy (WR – Raiders) – Arrested for possession of a drug (Viagra) without a valid prescription (via The Gainesville Sun)

3/31 Lawrence Maroney (RB – Free Agent) – Booked and charged with possession of marijuana in connection with a January arrest (via TMZ)

3/30 Aqib Talib (CB – Buccaneers) – Arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident where he allegedly fired shots at his sister’s boyfriend (via The St. Petersburg Times)

3/25 Jason Peters (OT – Eagles) – Arrested for disturbing the peace and loud music. Rapper Rick Ross also got in trouble that night nearby for possession of marijuana (separately) (via KSLA-TV)

3/25 Johnny Jolly (DL – Packers) – Arrested for possession of codeine, the active ingredient in the “purple drank” recreational drug concoction (via CBSHoustonTX.com)

3/19 Bryant McCann (CB – Cowboys) – Arrested for public intoxication (via WFAA-TV)

3/17 Mario Henderson (OT – Raiders) – Arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and violating the noise ordinance after being pulled over in his car (via NBC 2)

3/12 Chris Cook (DT – Vikings) – Arrested for brandishing a handgun during a fight with another man (via WSET-TV)

