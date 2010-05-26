So About Those 10 Newspapers That Are Supposed To Be Dead Before Year's End

Photo: flickr.com

Last March, Time magazine published a list of 10 major daily newspapers it predicted would fold within 18 months.Well, as Buffalo News editor Margaret Sullivan pointed out recently in the Wisconsin State Journal, we’ve got about four months left until that deadline, and alas, it looks like Time was a bit off!



Maybe even way off.

Sullivan writes:

As the 18-month mark approaches, Time is not exactly batting 1.000. More like zero. The well-accepted belief that newspapers are closing is simply not true.

Of the roughly 1,400 American dailies, 11 have gone out of business in the past two years, well under one per cent. And among those that did fold, a number were in cities with more than one major paper. The Rocky Mountain News and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, for example, stopped print publication – but both were in markets with daily newspaper competition.

What’s more, newspaper profit margins, after falling for many years, may actually improve this year, according to a new J.P. Morgan analysis, as revenue declines moderate and newspaper companies reap the results of cost-cutting.

Of course, that’s not to say the reality facing newspapers isn’t harsh.

In the six-month period ending March 31, 2010, overall Sunday circulation droped 6.5%, and weekday sales 8.7%, from the same period a year earlier, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulation’s most recent report.

Here’s a break down of how the 10 papers from the Time piece fared during that period >>

