The Complete Guide To Taking Over The World

Earlier this summer, American Express launched a new version of its OPEN Forum, an online resource and networking site for business owners.
We have partnered with American Express as one of OPEN Forum’s featured content providers (they’re a sponsor).
In addition to contributing content, we’ve found 10 of the best posts on the Forum so far.
A group of young internet users was asked what they were willing to pay for. Their answers weren't encouraging:
- They hardly pay for anything. One panelist doesn't even pay for Internet service but grabs it from an unsuspecting neighbour.
- They seldom intentionally click on any kind of advertising, and they never buy anything because of the advertising.
New York or San Francisco might be appealing places to launch your startup, but that appeal costs money. To get the most of your investment, you'd do better to set up shop somewhere with lower rents, such as Buffalo, New Orleans, or San Jose.
Small businesses looking to hire don't have to look only to Harvard graduates. Veterans with real world work experience on top of college degrees can also run a company smoothly and strategically -- particularly during stressful times.
Hear what Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans have to say about their applicable skills as they consider grad school and search for work, discussing where they might fit in the small business job market.
Boss getting you down? Michelangelo had problems with his, too. So did Akio Toyoda, CEO of Toyota. Here's how both of them made the best of it.
Should you charge your customers $19.99 or a nice round $20? That depends on whether you want to emphasise value or quality.
The best way to figure out whether that $100K+ Harvard MBA is going to pay off with a high salary is to talk to business owners who do the hiring. Is hiring an MBA grad a good investment for the business owner? Some small business owners relish the structural and accounting knowledge an MBA offers, while others won't hire MBAs because they're wary of arrogance or a too-theoretical orientation.
So what makes an MBA a good hire?
Peter Cohan founded The Second Derivative to help software organisations make their demonstrations more effective and compelling. And as bad demos go, he has seen it all. Here is a collection of poor tactics, bad errors, and faulty steps you can take to increase the likelihood that your demo will be a failure.
