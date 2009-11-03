How To Be A Kick-arse Investor Using Twitter









Twitter is taking the world by storm. As more and more people discover the powerful capabilities of a rapid-fire messaging network, we find ourselves getting new information via Twitter every day.For traders and investors, Twitter offers a plethora of tools and services to help you dominate the market.

Check out the tools! >>>







StockTwits

One of the most successful websites to make our list, StockTwits is one of the largest finance communities who communicate via Twitter. Users trade ideas by putting a $-sign next to tickers (e.g. $MSFT), or a $$-sign for general market observations. The site provides a constant flow of market observations, stories, and insightful commentary on everything ranging from stocks to options to currencies.

StockTwits recently launched its own desktop app.

StockTwits recently launched its own desktop app.”















NASDAQ Data Junkies

NASDAQ itself has come up with one of the most creative uses for Twitter yet: an automated quotation system. Send a direct message to @datajunkies with a dollar sign followed by the ticker symbol (ex: Google = $GOOG) and you'll receive a direct message back with a real-time quote.















The Breaking News Wire

When there's a catastrophic event demolishing corn crops that you've invested in, you want to know right away. @BreakingNews does just that. The feed frequently flashes stories several minutes before you see a Breaking News banner on CNBC. It's especially useful if your trading requires constant awareness of geopolitical events.

Over 1.3 million people follow the Breaking News Wire network, which recently launched an iPhone app with real-time news updates pushed directly to you.

Over 1.3 million people follow the Breaking News Wire network, which recently launched an iPhone app with real-time news updates pushed directly to you.”















Set Up A Radar

content=”Find out what people are saying about your company in real time. Invested in Research in Motion? Go to search.twitter.com and see what people are saying about the latest Blackberry. You can even create your own feed, using a service like Twitterfeed that will just display Tweets your searching for.

You can also try entering terms like ‘layoffs’ to catch tweets from people getting laid off before the company itself announces it.

During the financial crisis, we used it to see what banks people were getting nervous about.”















Breakout Stocks

Want a quick idea of who is topping the market every hour? @BreakoutStocks does just that, posting top performers, short-term breakouts, and more. BusinessWeek liked it and with nearly 17,000 followers, it's been a smash hit.















Milken Institute

Yes, as in Michael Milken of infamous Drexel Burnham Lambert fame. Now a philanthropist, Milken setup the Milken Institute as a think tank 'that helps business, philanthropy and policy leaders with ideas to create a broad-based prosperity.' What is cool about @MilkenInstitute is they will directly respond to questions you have about economics or finance in general.















Twinancial

Visit twitter.spendonlife.com to get collective input with those who also share an interest in finance. Generally, the site aggregates tweets on subjects like identity theft, debt and loans, and credit. You can even subscribe via RSS.















@SEC_Investor_Ed

This Twitter account aims to alert traders and other professionals when there's news with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If Bernie Madoff had been using Twitter and following @SEC_Investor_Ed, he may have had the upper hand in getting away with his massive Ponzi scheme.















The Index List

Full disclosure right off the bat: this is a Twitter bot I developed on my own. Follow @indexlist and you'll receive hourly updates of every index, from Dow Jones to NASDAQ to S&P. It also posts updates on current Treasury prices.















Twitter Financials

Twitter Financials offers several feeds that provide 30 or 60 minute updates of different markets and indexes. FOREX traders in particular will be pleased with the offering of currency tweets available. The website also posts good reads for the weekend.















#MKT Hashtag

Greenfaucet.com does a great job of aggregating all tweets that feature the #MKT hashtag. Use the feed to get a picture of how others are doing with their investments and how they see the market. A great tool for gaining a perspective outside your inner circle.













