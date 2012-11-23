10 Must-Have Apps For The Investor On The Road

Photo: Apple App Store
U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and many investors may be travelling – or, in other words, away from their workstations.However, that doesn’t mean the rest of the world will be taking the day off. And U.S. markets re-open for business on Friday, though they will close early, at 1:00 PM ET.
Luckily, investors with smartphones or tablets have access to a ton of useful apps to keep them up to speed while away from their desks, if they so choose.
We went through nearly 100 finance-related mobile apps and these are the best ones we found.
Most of the apps listed here are either free or pretty inexpensive, too.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
Live updating quotes on currency pairs, global stock exchanges, and key commodities, as well as an awesome feed with economic data releases around the world. The best part: you can set up the app to send you push notifications when economic data is released.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
For those unfamiliar with FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data), it's a massive repository with tens of thousands of time series for various economic datapoints. Now, you can chart 34,000 economic data series from around the world, right on your mobile device.
App Store rating:
N/A
Price:
$12.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
The best app for drawing charts on the iPad. Overlay charts with various drawings like Fibonacci retracements or trend lines, or add technical indicators to the chart. When you're done, use the share button to tweet charts directly from your iPad.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad, Android
Why we like it:
Live quotes on several precious metals, base metals, and other key commodities, just like on the Kitco website. Also provides quotes for major currencies against the U.S. dollar, quotes for mining stocks, and Kitco news, video, and commentary feeds.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
$19.99
Available on:
iPhone, iPad
Why we like it:
StockSpy has a great charting interface, but it's also great for researching individual stocks because it brings all of the news sources, investor relations pages, and popular finance websites to one place. You can also add in custom RSS feeds to follow for individual stocks, which allows for a great deal of control over the interface.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, Android
Why we like it:
StockTwits is the go-to spot to see which stocks are being tweeted about the most. See what's trending amongst traders and connect to the social network to plug in to the conversation.
App Store rating:
3.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
It links up directly to your online brokerage account and the process is pretty seamless. The best feature is pictured in the screenshot--on the fly portfolio analytics, including valuation metrics, portfolio beta, geographic exposure, and the like based on what stocks are in your portfolio.
App Store rating:
4 stars
Price:
$69.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
This app is definitely on the expensive side, but it's loaded with stock scans based on various price and volume indicators, and it also scans stocks based on chart patterns. For example, you can look for stock charts that are currently forming bullish or bearish engulfing patterns. The charts look pretty slick, too.
App Store rating:
N/A
Price:
$1.99
Available on:
iPad
Why we like it:
This app lets you choose a market environment, like a 'market crash' or a 'trending market' scenario, and uses historical charts to allow you to practice trading in that environment. One to check out for market timers and technical traders.
App Store rating:
4.5 stars
Price:
Free
Available on:
iPhone, iPad
Why we like it:
Designed by NYU Stern valuation guru Aswath Damodaran, this app lets you do valuation modelling right on your iPad. Six models to work with--just input the numbers and go from there.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.