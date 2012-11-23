10 Must-Have Apps For The Investor On The Road

Photo: Apple App Store

U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, and many investors may be travelling – or, in other words, away from their workstations.However, that doesn’t mean the rest of the world will be taking the day off. And U.S. markets re-open for business on Friday, though they will close early, at 1:00 PM ET.



Luckily, investors with smartphones or tablets have access to a ton of useful apps to keep them up to speed while away from their desks, if they so choose.

We went through nearly 100 finance-related mobile apps and these are the best ones we found.

Most of the apps listed here are either free or pretty inexpensive, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.