The 10 Best iPhone Apps For The Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is a huge event in a wide range of industries, and mobile applications are no different.
There are dozens of programs in the App Store trying to jump on the NFL bandwagon. There are apps for studying up on the teams before the game, following it live, talking smack to fans of the other team, and more.
We’ve sorted through it all and picked out the 10 best apps for football lovers to have on their phones this weekend.
Price: $4.99
iTunes link
What it is: Photos, rosters, and stats for both teams, a recap of the season, and some background on the history of the Super Bowl.
Price: Free
iTunes link
What it is: Chat about the game LIVE with your friends via the new Hot Potato service. Share pictures, talk trash, and analyse the action in real-time. (More about Hot Potato here.)
Price: $4.99
iTunes link
What it is: Recipes, tips, and instructional videos to help you bring your A game to your Super Bowl BBQ.
Price: $0.99
iTunes link
What it is: Stats and information about every Super Bowl ever played, this will help you own bar trivia.
Price: Free
iTunes link
What it is: A convenient place to find YouTube videos of the best Super Bowl ads in recent years. (We've collected the best Super Bowl tech ads of all time here.)
Price: $6.99
iTunes link
What it is: If watching football gets boring, this is the best app for playing it yourself instead.
Price: $.99
iTunes link
What it is: This is pretty primitive visually, as you can see, but the concept is great: try to predict what play is coming before it happens, and compete with your friends.
Price: Free
iTunes link
What it is: Be that air horn guy in the crowd without lugging around the hardware. Worth every penny.
Price: free
iTunes link
What it is: The Fan Misery Index calculates just how unhappy fans of a particular sports team should be based on a range of statistics. There is an iPhone app for each team in all major sports, and as a Super Bowl promotion, the Saints app is now free.
Price: Free
iTunes link
What it is: If you can't watch the game on television, this is a good way to track it live. See the results of every play after it happens, complete game stats, and photos. You can also talk trash to other fans using the app.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.