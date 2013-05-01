10 Movies You Need To See This Summer

It may still be spring, but Hollywood will begin rolling out its summer slate of movies this weekend with “Iron Man 3.”
After a sluggish start to the box-office year — only two films have managed to cross the $200 million mark at theatres worldwide — every movie you’ve been waiting to see will be making its way to theatres.
May alone will be jam-packed with five anticipated studio blockbusters.
Tales of impending apocalypses and a myriad of sequels will dominate the box office alongside the return of popular superheroes and the adaptation of an American classic in “Gatsby.”
With more than 60 films vying for your attention, we’ve counted down the top 10 films to see.
Release Date: August 9
Stars: Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, William Fichtner, and Sharlto Copley ('District 9')
Why to see it: If you haven't heard of 'Elysium,' the film has a similar premise to Tom Cruise's 'Oblivion.' The movie is set in 2154 where the rich live in the cancer-ridden paradise of Elysium. Matt Damon's character heads there to save Earth which has been to the poor in a state of ruin.
However, the main reason to be excited for this movie is because it's the second film from Neill Blomkamp who brought us 2009's Oscar-nominated 'District 9.'
Release Date: May 31
Stars: Morgan Freeman, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Caine, Mark Ruffalo, Dave Franco
Why to see it: We're not big on magic films; however, with a star-studded cast ranging from Eisenberg ('The Social Network') to Caine and Freeman ('The Dark Knight Rises'), 'Now You See Me' has our attention.
Eisenberg, Ruffalo, Fisher, and Franco make up a magic team of Robin Hoods who steal from the rich (in elaborate bank heists) during their routines and give to the poor (their audiences).
Of course, it could also be the greatest illusion. (After all, director Louis Leterrier did bring us 'The Transporters' films.) However, the film has too much star power to seem like it can fail. Plus, it also appears narrated by the smooth voice of Morgan Freeman. We're game.
Release Date: June 21
Stars: Brad Pitt, Matthew Fox, David Morse, and James Badge Dale
Why to see it: Brad Pitt and zombies.
It's taken a long time for the film loosely based on Max Brook's 2006 book of the same name to come to the big screen, and that could be a bad thing. The movie was originally supposed to debut December last year, and has undergone many a rewrite. Despite all the production issues, we're hoping it doesn't disappointment.
Release Date: June 14
Stars: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogen
Why to see it: We don't know why the pack waited so long to put out a movie as themselves, but it looks like a brilliant idea.
Out of all the apocalypse movies and television series we've seen to date, there hasn't been anything like this with some of Hollywood's funniest poking fun at themselves.
Release Date: May 24
Stars: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, John Goodman, and Melissa McCarthy
Why to see it: In case you're worried it will be a tired rehash of the last two films in the franchise, we've heard from the folks at Warner Bros the Wolfpack's final journey will take a new route.
The trailers have already made the film look like a thrill ride filled with pig masks, giraffes, and the possible return of baby Carlos from the first movie.
Release Date: May 24
Stars: Vin Diesel, The Rock, Jason Statham, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese
Why to see it: There's no denying the 'Fast and Furious' franchise has been beyond successful. A seventh instalment of the film was just greenlit to come to theatres next summer.
Universal has been extremely involved in promoting the film on social media. It has amassed of the most popular Facebook pages with nearly 30 million likes--more than double that of 'Iron Man 3.'
'Fast 6' will deliver the entire original cast from all of the previous films, including Michelle Rodriguez. Plus, there will be tanks on highways and a car bursting through a plane.
Release Date: June 14
Stars: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Russell Crowe, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, and Michael Shannon
Why to see it: After 2005's failed reboot, the Superman franchise can only go up from here. Fans of director Zack Snyder ('300') will be excited to see what he has in store for the son of Krypton.
With 'Dark Knight' trilogy director Christopher Nolan and writer David S. Goyer working on the screenplay, the movie is in good hands. If there's any hope for a Justice League film down the road, it starts here.
Release date: May 10
Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire
Why to see it: Who doesn't want to see the F. Scott Fitzgerald book they were assigned in high school translated onto the big screen? The last time we saw 'The Great Gatsby' on screen was with Robert Redford in 1974 in a forgettable adaptation.
This time, Baz Luhrmann ('Moulin Rouge') will bring the roaring '20s to life, so we can expect a quirky joyride. Luhrmann even turned to 'Trimalchio,' an early draft of the novel, to expand even further on Gatsby's life in the film.
If the epic trailers are any indication of the film's turnout, we can't wait to meet Leonardo DiCaprio's version of the mysterious Jay Gatsby.
Release Date: May 17
Stars: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alice Eve
Why to see it: It's been a long three years since J.J. Abrams gave us a reboot to the franchise.
The second entry into the 'Star Trek' saga looks chillingly dark filled with volcanoes, a crashed Enterprise, and a villainous terrorist in Cumberbatch's John Harrison, whose real identity is yet to be revealed.
Release Date: May 3
Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Ben Kingsley, and Guy Pearce
Why to see it: If there's any film to see, it's this one. 'Iron Man 3' already has awesome reviews and has had a killer $195 million opening overseas.
After last year's mega-hit 'The Avengers,' Tony Stark's return to the big screen is previewing to be the first film that will earn more than $100 million opening weekend, and could easily go on to become the highest-grossing film of the year.
Release Date: July 3
Who's in it: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Al Pacino, Ken Jeong, and Russell Brand
Why to see it: If there's one film you need to take the kids to see this summer, we're passing over Disney and Pixar's 'Monsters Inc.' prequel for Universal's loveable yellow minions.
Granted, Pixar's never had a bad film (except 'Cars 2'), and Monsters Inc. is one of Pixar's top-earning films; however, we're not convinced a film taking place in a college setting will be completely appropriate for little ones.
Rather, we're setting our sights on Steve Carell's return as evil villain Gru with a heart of gold in the sequel to 2010's hit film.
