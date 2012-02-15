10 Movies To Watch Tonight If You're Spending Valentine's Day Alone

Photo: Focus Features/ TriStar Pictures

When you’re in love, Valentine’s Day is the best. When you’re alone, you question why there is such a stupid holiday in the first place.So instead of moping around, why not take action?



We’ve compiled a list of films that will tug at your heartstrings or make you realise that Valentine’s Day is for suckers.

So crack open that ice cream and turn up Adele’s “21” for some really romantic fare to keep your mind in the lovey-dovey spirit.

Or, grab some popcorn and get ready for some really terrifying stories about how romance can really suck.

Either way, these movies will help you get through Valentine’s Day.

One of the newest staples to the chick flick world, 'The Notebook' is a prime example of a Valentine's Day film. Starring Ryan Gosling, Ryan Gosling's abs and, oh yeah, Rachel McAdams, the film tells the classic story of star-crossed lovers from the 1940s to present-day. If you're looking for a good cry (or a good laugh depending on your enjoyment of romance movies), definitely check out this love fest. The ultimate male nightmare is also a perfect anti-Valentine's Day flick. Glenn Close goes full crazy as Alex, a woman scorned who takes revenge on Michael Douglas' Dan after he has an affair with her but decides to stay with his wife. This is one of two erotic thrillers that would help anyone say 'no thank you' to romance come this February 14th. It'll also make you never want to get a pet rabbit... Or make rabbit stew. 'You complete me.' That's all that really needs to be said about this romance. 'Jerry Maguire' was one of the many films that brought Tom Cruise closer into our hearts- until he went all crazy. After watching this movie, we'll have to disagree with Renee Zellweger's character: she says Cruise's Jerry Maguire had her at 'Hello.' Well, he had us at 'Show me the money.' This is the leg-cross seen 'round the world. Sharon Stone takes on the crazy role in the second erotic thriller on our list which features Michael Douglas yet again. This time, Douglas is a cop investigating a murder which may or may not have been committed by Stone's character, Catherine. This film is even more bizarre than 'Fatal Attraction' and Stone is more cold-blooded than any other female villain. Get ready to shutter at the thought of love and/or sex... at least until next year's Valentine's Day. Any Jane Austen book-turned-movie would work. Austen is the icon of romance so it makes perfect sense to watch these classic tales on Valentine's Day. Almost every film or miniseries is guaranteed to give you either a warm, fuzzy feeling of love or a tear-streaked cheek. Our personal picks would be the 2005 version of 'Pride and Prejudice' starring Keira Knightley. But you can't go wrong with the 2009 miniseries version of 'Emma,' 1999's 'Mansfield Park,' or 1995's 'Sense and Sensibility.' You can also try the unconventional route with films like 'Jane Austen Book Club,' 'Becoming Jane' or 'Bridget Jones' Diary' which is just a modern-day 'Pride and Prejudice.' If crazy stalkers and sex-obsessed murderers aren't enough to kick the Valentine's Day blues, how about watching some good, old-fashioned violence? Uma Thurman kills a whole lot of people as Beatrix Kiddo in 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2.' The movie is literally about a woman getting revenge on a lover who betrayed her. This series might have too much female empowerment for some guys to truly enjoy. But the next film on the HATER side is perfect for those who want to see the XY side of things... One of the most iconic romances of all time is actually the perfect movie to watch alone. Why? Simple. (SPOILER ALERT) The lovers don't end up together. Seeing a movie with a semi-realistic ending might be exactly what a lonely heart needs on Valentine's Day. But just because the lovers don't reunite, it doesn't mean the movie is a full-on bummer. There's enough romance, intrigue, and comedy to fill up your night. The perfect American serial killer is truly embodied by Christian Bale in this film. Bale stars as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street businessman by day and psycho killer by night. Bateman has no sense of feelings, remorse or regard for human life... So if you're looking for the exact opposite of Valentine's Day, this is the epitome of anti-love. Just watch how Bateman kills a colleague of his while explaining his love for 'Hip to Be Square' by Huey Lewis and The News. It makes that song way more frightening now. Friends falling in love. It doesn't get more romantic than that. Fortunately, 'When Harry Met Sally' is a funny, sweet and fairly simple portrait of two people who are destined to be together- but are too stubborn to see it right away. The best scenes to watch for February 14th? The diner scene is a classic, and for those who really love the romance, check out the ending when Billy Crystal's Harry runs to find Meg Ryan's Sally so he can kiss her at midnight. What better way to forget about Valentine's Day than with a horror/slasher series? 'Scream' has just the right amount of scares and laughs to take your mind off of any Valentine's Day depression without being too frightening. In fact, it'll be a real surprise if you don't want to sit through all four movies and root for Sydney Prescott as she keeps on battling the Ghostface killer. If you're looking for more girl power to get you through this Valentine's Day... Check out the top 10 movie franchises led by women >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.