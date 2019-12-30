10 movies to watch over the New Year depending on what mood you're in – and most of them are available on Netflix in Australia

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. Image: Lucasfilm

We’ve rounded out 10 movies to watch based on what mood you’re in.

The films range from “Dolemite Is My Name” to “Late Night.”

Most of the films on the list are available on Netflix in Australia.

Get the popcorn ready.

With the holiday season upon us and a bounty of movie options available, we thought we’d give you a hand if you’re looking for something to watch.

We’ve rounded out our movie picks based on the type of mood you may be in.

Looking for laughs: “Dolemite Is My Name”

Dolemite is My Name. Image: Netflix

Eddie Murphy absolutely killed it in his portrayal of comedian Rudy Ray Moore who manages to scrape together actors and a crew to get his film made. And for an added laugh, my sister’s coworker said it is perfect for a drinking game. Each time someone in the film says Dolemite’s famous line “Dolemite is my name…”, have a swig.

For award-winning performances: “Marriage Story”

Marriage Story. Image: Heyday Films/Netflix

I was a bit skeptical about this movie after watching the trailer but it far exceeded my expectations. Both of the film’s stars Scarlett Johansson (who plays Black Widow in “The Avengers”) and Adam Driver (of “Star Wars” fame) were standouts in their portrayal of a couple going through a divorce. The film got six Golden Globe nominations including best screenplay – the dialogue was outstanding – and a quick search on the International Movie Database shows it was nominated for a whopping 151 awards.

For the hype: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

The latest “Star Wars” film to hit the big screen may have ended another trilogy but it has left many questions for viewers. Nonetheless, J.J Abrams’ return to the director’s chair still brought plenty of action. I reckon the movie is definitely worth a watch.

For a chick flick with an empowering twist: “Late Night”

Late Night. Image: Amazon Studios

I may have been a little late to learning of Mindy Kaling’s comedic genius – having begun watching her as the star of “The Mindy Project” which came after her role as Kelly Kapoor in the US version of “The Office” – but boy is she fantastic. Kaling both wrote and starred in “Late Night”, a story about an Indian American woman who is chosen to be a writer for a Late Night tv program hosted by Emma Thompson’s character Katherine Newbury. This has so many relevant messages for today including diversity in the workplace and leadership. I highly recommend.

For when you don’t want Christmas to end: “The Knight Before Christmas”

I love a good Christmas movie and while we can easily go back to Christmas classics like “Home Alone” or “The Holiday”, it’s good to try out a new film every once in a while. This Netflix film stars Vanessa Hudgens (of High School Musical fame) as Brooke, who encounters a medieval Knight who has to figure out how to go back to his own time. It’s a fun and very cheesy Christmas flick but one that will keep a smile on your face.

In preparation for a sequel: “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”

In case you missed it, TATBILB was one of the most re-watched Netflix original films of 2018, Variety reported. It’s a about highschooler Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) who writes letters to five guys she has a crush on and these are accidentally posted to them. The sequel “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is coming out in 2020 so if you’re one of the people who didn’t already watch it, get on it.

For those who love John Green: “Let It Snow”

Author John Green is the mind behind several books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” and has lent his hand to this latest Netflix flick. Based on the book “Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances” written by Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson, is an anthology that follows different storylines that are all connected. It’s not an over the top movie but rather a nice teen flick about young love.

For inspiration: “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”

Based on the true story of 13-year-old Malawian boy William Kamkwamba who, during a famine, uses textbooks to teach himself how to build windmills to water crops. This story is so uplifting and seeing Kamkwamba’s determination to build the windmills is truly extraordinary. The film was directed by and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film “Twelve Years a Slave”.

For those who love home renovations: “Falling Inn Love”

Is it just me or does there seem to be an increase in the number of home renovation shows on television? Well if you happen to love reno shows then this Netflix movie set in New Zealand is for you. It stars Christina Milian who wins a competition to own a rundown inn. And an added bonus? Aussie hunk Adam Demos (who had a brief role on Home And Away) plays the contractor who helps her transform the inn. If you’ll excuse the pun in the title, this is a sweet feel-good movie.

If you believe in true love: “Ali’s Wedding”

This isn’t a new movie but I absolutely enjoyed it. Set in Melbourne, it tells the story of Ali (played by Osamah Sami), the son of a Muslim cleric who falls for an Australian-born Lebanese woman. It’s the Australian version of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” but with different cultures and it has many laughs and heartwarming events. Would highly recommend.

