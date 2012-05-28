Explosions, Wars & American Soldiers: 10 Movies To Watch This Memorial Day Weekend

In honour of Memorial Day weekend, AMC has announced a marathon of “War Movies You’ll Never Forget.”We’ve taken the list and narrowed it down to 10 of the most appropriate movies for the weekend and a few the list missed.



From Clint Eastwood action films to 1986’s Oscar-winning “Platoon,” here are the 10 movies you should be watching during this honorable long weekend.

Summary: Tom Hanks is a World War II captain whose mission is to save Private Ryan (Matt Damon), the sole survivor among four military sons. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Summary: 'One of the first movies to show the tense psychology of guerrilla warfare, where there are no clear battle lines nor enemy.' Directed by Oliver Stone, who won a Best Director Oscar for it. Summary: 'Alvin C. York (Gary Cooper) is a conscientious objector, but his amazing marksmanship turns him into a World War I hero.' Directed by Howard Hawks. Summary: 'Charlton Heston stars in this blockbuster war epic which spectacularly recreates the famed battle from the perspective of both sides.' Directed by Jack Smight. Summary: 'Twelve felons, led by an unruly major (Lee Marvin), are sent on a suicide mission: infiltrate a Nazi retreat and kill high-ranking officers.' Directed by Robert Aldrich. Summary: 'From northern Africa to Germany, Patton memorializes the outspoken World War II general George S. Patton Jr., played by George C. Scott.' Directed by Franklin J. Schnaffer. Summary: 'This Japanese-American 1970 film follows the days leading up to the Pearl Harbor attack from U.S. and Japanese perspectives.' Directed by Richard Fleischer, Japanese sequences: Toshio Masuda & Kinji Fukasaku. Summary: 'Stanley Kubrick delves into Marine Corps psychology in this Vietnam War movie about a team of new recruits.' Directed Stanley Kubrick. Summary: 'Released in the same year as MASH and Catch-22, this Clint Eastwood WWII movie is really about Vietnam.' Directed by Brian G. Hutton. Summary: 'After two helicopters are shot down in Somalia, a team of soldiers led by Josh Hartnett is sent on a rescue mission.' Directed by Ridley Scott. BONUS: Here are three movies they missed. 'Three Kings' (1999): After the Persian Gulf War subsides, four soldiers (led by George Clooney) set out to steal back gold from the Iraqi's that was stolen from Kuwait. Directed by David O. Russell. 'The Hurt Locker' (2009): A three-man bomb disposal team (including Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner) must deal with the tensions of disarming bombs throughout Iraq after the invasion by the U.S. in 2004. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. 'Glory' (1989): Union Army Captain Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick) leads a band of African American soldiers from the Mississippi Volunteer Infantry against the Confederate soldiers. Directed by Edward Zwick Want more movie news? Check out which blockbusters you should watch this summer >

