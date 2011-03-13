10 Stocks Mutual Fund Managers Are In Love With

Photo: Roy Zipstein
Microsoft has slipped from the top spot in Citi’s quarterly review of top 10 holdings from the 50 largest actively managed US mutual funds for the fourth quarter.GE saw the biggest quarterly gain seeing its holdings increase from 10 in 3Q 2010 to 15 in 4Q 2010 and though energy and materials sector performed best, the top 10 is mainly composed of tech and financial stocks.
Read on to find out which stock is most loved by mutual funds.
11 big mutual funds held ORCL in Q4.
Market cap: $165.6 billion
YoY change: +25.5%
Oracle is an American multinational computer technology corporation that specialises in software, hardware systems and services.
13 big mutual funds held CVX in Q4.
Market cap: $205 billion
YoY change: +35%
Chevron is an American multinational energy company that operates in 180 countries and is involved in exploring, developing, producing and manufacturing oil, gas and geothermal products.
13 big mutual funds held PFE in Q4.
Market cap: $157.5 billion
YoY change: +12.26%
Pfizer is a New York based global pharmaceutical company and operates in bio-pharmaceutical and diversified (animal health products) divisions.
14 big mutual funds held AAPL in Q4.
Market cap: $324.6 billion
YoY change: +54.57%
An American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and markets electronics and a range of personal computers.
14 big mutual funds held GOOG in Q4.
Market cap: $190 billion
YoY change: -1.11%
A multinational public corporation invested in internet search, cloud computing and advertising technologies and employs 24,000 people.
15 big mutual funds held GE in Q4.
Market cap: $219 billion
YoY change: +22.15%
GE is a New York based conglomerate that operates in technology, media, energy and financial sectors.
16 big mutual funds held MRK in Q4.
Market cap: $102.6 billion
YoY change: -11.31%
Merck is a research driven pharmaceutical company that provides health solutions medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and consumer and animal products.
16 big mutual funds held MSFT in Q4.
Market cap: $217.5 billion
YoY change: -12.95%
Microsoft develops, manufactures and licenses a range of software products and services for various computing products.
19 big mutual funds held JPM in Q4.
Market cap: $182 billion
YoY change: +5%
A global securities, investment and retail banking firm that operates in 60 countries.
22 big mutual funds held WFC in Q4.
Market cap: $172.6 billion
YoY change: +8.27%
Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified financial services company with 281,000 employees around the world.
