The 10 Most Unemployed Countries In The World

This morning’s U.S. unemployment data disappointed, with weak job growth, though there was a drop in the headline unemployment rate.



But this isn’t just an American problem.

Global economic growth is on the rebound but the labour market continues to disappoint with 205 million people unemployed in 2010, according to a UN report. The number is not expected to improve much this year.

labour markets in Europe, Africa and South America are struggling to recover from the crisis that hit them in 2008. Europe’s young people under 25 are facing an especially difficult situation. The youth unemployment rate is now at a record level of 21%.

