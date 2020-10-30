The 10 most-stolen vehicles of 2019 are many of the best-selling cars in America

Honda 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual “Hot Wheels” list of the most-stolen vehicles.

The most-stolen vehicles in 2019 included the Ford F-Series, Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Nissan Altima.

Overall, the NICB found that thieves targeted 2018 models more than other vehicle years.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its annual list of the vehicles most likely to be targeted by thieves, naming a new most-stolen vehicle in the US.

According to the organisation, Ford F-Series pickups were stolen more frequently than any other make and model in 2019. And that makes sense, given that the truck has reigned as the best-selling vehicle in the US for decades.

The NICB analysed vehicle-theft data that law-enforcement agencies reported to the National Crime Information Centre to determine the top ten vehicles thieves target the most, as well as the model years most likely to be stolen.

The three model years stolen most frequently last year were 2018 (47,859 thefts), 2019 (45,118 thefts), and 2017 (39,425).

Check out the 10 vehicles that topped the NICB’s “Hot Wheels” report below:

10. Honda CR-V — 10,094 thefts

Honda Honda CR-V.

Most-stolen model year: 2001

9. GMC Sierra — 11,164 thefts

GMC 2018 GMC Sierra 1500.

Most-stolen model year: 2018

8. Dodge Ram — 11,292 thefts

FCA 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

Most-stolen model year: 2001

7. Toyota Corolla — 12,137 thefts

Toyota Toyota Corolla sedan.

Most-stolen model year: 2018

6. Nissan Altima — 13,355 thefts

Nissan Nissan Altima.

Most-stolen model year: 2015

5. Toyota Camry — 15,656 thefts

Toyota Toyota Camry.

Most-stolen model year: 2007

4. Honda Accord — 30,745 thefts

Honda 2020 Honda Accord.

Most-stolen model year: 1997

3. Chevrolet Silverado — 32,583 thefts

GM

Most-stolen model year: 2004

2. Honda Civic — 33,220 thefts

Honda 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring.

Most-stolen model year: 2000

1. Ford F-Series — 38,938 thefts

Ford 2018 Ford F-150.

Most-stolen model year: 2006

