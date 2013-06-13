The 'Power Index' Measures The 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

Obligatory Marine Corps veteran disclaimer — there’s a lot more to military prowess than firepower. There’s no statistic for leadership, no metric for the stuff they pump into you at Parris Island.
But firepower matters … a lot. Those metrics would mean nothing if aircraft carriers and the crafts they carry couldn’t deliver Marines to the battlefield.
In a world rife with global conflicts, the ability to project power, and to wield that power decisively, is an important national security and diplomatic asset.
It’s a complicated calculation when you measure military power, but the folks at Global Firepower tackled the task.
They measure 40 different stats about a country, including number of aircraft characters, available manpower, and labour force. They call the aggregation of those 40 statistics the “Power Index,” and lower numbers = more firepower.
Note: Nuclear capabilities are not included in this calculation — but Russia and the United States far outpace the rest of the world in nuclear armament, with 8,500 and 7,700 nuclear weapons, respectively.
We broke down the list for you here, complete with highlights of key factors.
Power Index: 0.2475
defence Budget: $689,591,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 1,477,896
labour Force: 153,600,000
Total Aircraft: 15,293
Total Naval Strength: 290
Power Index: 0.6838
defence Budget: $31,946,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 293,202
labour Force: 25,080,000
Total Aircraft: 770
Total Naval Strength: 179
Power Index: 0.6547
defence Budget: $28,280,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 653,000
labour Force: 25,100,000
Total Aircraft: 871
Total Naval Strength: 190
Power Index: 0.6491
defence Budget: $43,478,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 148,996
labour Force: 43,620,000
Total Aircraft: 925
Total Naval Strength: 67
Power Index: 0.6163
defence Budget: $58,244,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 362,485
labour Force: 29,610,000
Total Aircraft: 544
Total Naval Strength: 180
Power Index: 0.5185
defence Budget: $57,875,170,000
Active Military Personnel: 224,500
labour Force: 31,720,000
Total Aircraft:1,412
Total Naval Strength: 77
Power Index: 0.4346
defence Budget: $44,282,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 1,325,000
labour Force: 487,600,000
Total Aircraft: 1,962
Total Naval Strength: 170
Power Index: 0.3351
defence Budget: $129,272,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 2,285,000
labour Force: 795,500,000
Total Aircraft:5,048
Total Naval Strength: 972
Power Index: 0.2618
defence Budget: $64,000,000,000
Active Military Personnel: 1,200,000
labour Force: 75,330,000
Total Aircraft: 4,498
Total Naval Strength: 224
