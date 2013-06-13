The 'Power Index' Measures The 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World

Obligatory Marine Corps veteran disclaimer — there’s a lot more to military prowess than firepower. There’s no statistic for leadership, no metric for the stuff they pump into you at Parris Island.



But firepower matters … a lot. Those metrics would mean nothing if aircraft carriers and the crafts they carry couldn’t deliver Marines to the battlefield.

In a world rife with global conflicts, the ability to project power, and to wield that power decisively, is an important national security and diplomatic asset.

It’s a complicated calculation when you measure military power, but the folks at Global Firepower tackled the task.

They measure 40 different stats about a country, including number of aircraft characters, available manpower, and labour force. They call the aggregation of those 40 statistics the “Power Index,” and lower numbers = more firepower.

Note: Nuclear capabilities are not included in this calculation — but Russia and the United States far outpace the rest of the world in nuclear armament, with 8,500 and 7,700 nuclear weapons, respectively.

We broke down the list for you here, complete with highlights of key factors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.