TV Week just posted its picks for the 10 Most Powerful People In TV News.



By becoming the most watched network, Fox News made an estimated $700 million of profit — which is more than CNN, MSNBC, and the evening newscasts of NBC, ABC, and CBS combined.

So, of course, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes is No. 1 in the land of TV news. Fox News’ $32 million man Glenn Beck and their other star Bill O’Reilly are also on the list.

But in a time when TV news is struggling, top network executives are making tough decisions about staff cuts, new hires and schedule changes.

These are the executives and TV anchors you need to watch to see how they will help save the TV news business in the coming years.

Here’s what you need to know about the 10 most powerful people in TV news >

