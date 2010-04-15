TV Week just posted its picks for the 10 Most Powerful People In TV News.
By becoming the most watched network, Fox News made an estimated $700 million of profit — which is more than CNN, MSNBC, and the evening newscasts of NBC, ABC, and CBS combined.
So, of course, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes is No. 1 in the land of TV news. Fox News’ $32 million man Glenn Beck and their other star Bill O’Reilly are also on the list.
But in a time when TV news is struggling, top network executives are making tough decisions about staff cuts, new hires and schedule changes.
These are the executives and TV anchors you need to watch to see how they will help save the TV news business in the coming years.
Here’s what you need to know about the 10 most powerful people in TV news >
NBC News President Steve Capus managed to attract enough viewers to keep the 'Today' show and 'NBC Nightly News With Brian Williams' in their No. 1 spots, but MSNBC president Phil Griffin was not as successful.
According to TV Week, MSNBC's primetime lineup dropped 3% year-to-year, and the news channel now has an average viewership that is less than half the number of people who tune into Fox News.
The channel remains in No. 2 in cable news ratings.
Despite losing 40% of its primetime viewers in 2009, CNN executives including Jim Walton, president of CNN Worldwide; Jon Klein, president of CNN/U.S.; and Ken Jautz, executive vice president of CNN Worldwide, insist that sticking to unbiased journalism will pay off .
Despite their overall decline in ratings, CNN's profits actually increased by double digits. This success stems from having a focus beyond its primetime line-up. CNN's daytime viewership crushes MSNBC's, and the network's focus on an iPhone app, the new CNN.com, and CNN International boosts profits.
Under Sean McManus, president of both CBS News and CBS Sports, CBS attracted the largest TV audience in history when it aired Super Bowl XLIV, and the network contunues to reign as the number one rated evening news show with '60 Minutes.'
McManus also took a tough stance by firing 100 CBS News staffers back in February. His next challenge: bringing 'CBS Evening News' and 'The Early Show' out from their third place in the ratings.
Jon Stewart continues to enthrall young viewers with his satirical take on the news, putting his show at the top of Comedy Central's lineup.
His recent face-offs with Bill O'Reilly brought in more than 4 million viewers. He is also creating a persona for a new generation of young media watchers, who want their news from a point of view. His continuous smart, critical rants on cable news networks are also spot on.
Westin has taken big steps this year to make ABC News into a more profitable digital news powerhouse. He fired more than 20% of his newsroom, and recently established a partnership with Daylife to create more page clicks online without staffers.
Westin has also been shifting TV hosts, moving Diane Sawyer to 'World News Tonight,' George Stephanopoulos to 'Good Morning America,' and picking up CNN's Christiane Amanpour for 'This Week.' His next challenge will be convincing Disney that those moves were good ones.
Glenn Beck, host of Fox News' 'Glenn Beck,' and Bill O'Reilly, host of 'The O'Reilly Factor' dominate primetime cable TV. O'Reilly brings in an average of 3.6 million viewers a night, while Beck attracts 2.8 million.
These Fox News hosts are also models for the TV news star of the future. They drive their success through every aspect of the media business: from books, blogs, live tours to radio shows. Beck's work gets him a big payoff: an estimated $32 million in 2009.
'The View' has transformed itself from an entertainment daytime talk show to a serious daily discussion on politics and hard-hitting news.
The ABC cast, which features Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Sherri Shepherd, attracts an average of 4 million viewers. It's among the Top 5 shows for women aged 18-49.
Since the 'The View' debuted in 2007, dozens of shows in similar formats spawned on TV. 'The View' succeeded because it took advantage of an ignored demographic -- women who actually cared about the day's top news stories. While Oprah owned the afternoon, The View took care of informed women in the morning.
Richard Leibner is the co-founder and president of one of the most successful talent agencies in broadcast journalism. Along with his wife Carole Cooper, they head Bienstock and represent news stars including Bill O'Reilly, Glenn Beck, and Anderson Cooper.
Leibner has an eye for finding the superstars of the future.
CNN's Candy Crowley and ABC News' Christiane Amanpour prove that women can be successful cable news anchors too.
This year, longtime senior political correspondent Candy Crowley took over as host of CNN's 'State of the Union,' and Christiane Amanpour abandoned her post at CNN to head ABC News' 'This Week.'
Putting these women in front of TV screens shows how some TV news networks are still gunning for quality journalism from trusted voices in the face of tough competition.
