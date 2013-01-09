The 10 Most Popular Petitions That President Obama Has Not Yet Responded To

Walter Hickey
Photo: AP

Representatives from the Obama administration have responded to dozens of citizen petitions throughout the President’s first term created on the White House’s “We The People” petition page.         The threshold for White House response is 25,000 signatures, and advocates for various issues — from gun control to a platinum coin to Death Star construction — have chimed in with both practical and impractical desires.

Some of the popular petitions, despite widespread support, still haven’t received a response yet. 

Here’s a look at the top 10 issues that the Obama administration hasn’t responded to yet. Some petitions were redundant — specifically, several dealing with marijuana legalization — and in those cases, only the top petition is listed here. 

10. Impeach Obama — 48,814 signatures

9. Require free access to taxpayer funded research — 51,402

8. Repeal Obamacare — 53,569 signatures

7. Mandate labelling of GMO foods — 59,178 signatures

6. Recount the election — 67,674 signatures

5. Investigate the tax free status of the WBC

4. Federally legalise marijuana — 83,479 signatures

3. Deport Piers Morgan — 107,405 signatures

The Obama administration told Politico Monday night that they would respond:

'The White House responds to all petitions that cross the threshold and we will respond to this one. In the meantime, it is worth remembering that the freedom of expression is a bedrock principle in our democracy.'

2. Let Texas secede — 124,984 signatures

1. recognise the Westboro Baptist Church as a hate group — 308,999 signatures

