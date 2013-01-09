The 10 Most Popular Petitions That President Obama Has Not Yet Responded To

Photo: AP

Representatives from the Obama administration have responded to dozens of citizen petitions throughout the President’s first term created on the White House’s “We The People” petition page. The threshold for White House response is 25,000 signatures, and advocates for various issues — from gun control to a platinum coin to Death Star construction — have chimed in with both practical and impractical desires.



Some of the popular petitions, despite widespread support, still haven’t received a response yet.

Here’s a look at the top 10 issues that the Obama administration hasn’t responded to yet. Some petitions were redundant — specifically, several dealing with marijuana legalization — and in those cases, only the top petition is listed here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.