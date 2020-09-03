The 10 most in demand LinkedIn courses to help you land a new job — and how to watch them for free

Justin Lewis/Getty Images LinkedIn revealed its list of the top 10 skills-training courses right now.

LinkedIn just revealed its list of the most popular skills-learning courses the site offers its members.

LinkedIn offers more than 16,000 online courses on various hard skills, like coding languages, sales, and marketing, and soft skills, like management, emotional intelligence, and productivity.

In 2020, the most popular courses include ‘ Time Management: Working from Home,‘ taught by author Dave Crenshaw, and ‘Excel 2016 Essential Training.’ The company determined the top 10 most in-demand courses by the number of unique learners who signed up for courses between July 2019 and June 2020.

LinkedIn will be offering its most popular courses for free until September 30.

Here are the 10 most popular LinkedIn skills courses you can take for free right now.

10. Project Management Foundations

Course description: “Project management is a set of techniques that anyone can apply to achieve goals and make projects more successful. Project management can be used to guide small, simple projects as well as complex enterprise-wide initiatives.”

Skills covered in the course: Project management

People who have watched the course so far:213,054



Watch for free on LinkedIn



9. Cert Prep: Project Management Professional (PMP)®

Zoom

Course description: “This certification training course teaches critical project management concepts from the exam and offers study guides and sample practice exams to hone your test-taking skills. This course also fulfils the 35-hour education requirement needed to sit for the exam and provides 35 PDUs for current PMPs who need the credit to maintain their certification.”

Skills covered in the course: Project management

People who have watched the course so far:386,532



Watch for free on LinkedIn



8. Communicating with Confidence

staticnak1983 / getty images

Course description: “Most people are afraid of speaking in public, but effective oral communication is a key skill in business. Jeff Ansell provides simple communication tools, strategies, and tips that are easy to use and produce immediate results.”

Skills covered in the course: Communication, public speaking

People who have watched the course so far:296,416



Watch for free on LinkedIn



7. Excel Essential Training (Office 365/Microsoft 365)

Screenshot

Course description: “Follow along with Excel expert Dennis Taylor as he demonstrates how to efficiently manage and analyse data with this powerful program.”

Skills covered in the course: Microsoft Excel, Office 365, Spreadsheets

People who have watched the course so far:334,246



Watch for free on LinkedIn



6. Excel 2016 Essential Training

Course description: “Learn how to best enter and organise data, perform calculations with simple functions, work with multiple worksheets, format the appearance of your data and cells, and build charts and PivotTables.”

Skills covered in the course: Microsoft Excel, spreadsheets

People who have watched the course so far:631,058



Watch for free on LinkedIn



5. Developing Your Emotional Intelligence

Photo by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Course description: “Executive coach and organizational psychologist Gemma Roberts explains what emotional intelligence is and why it’s important. She helps you become more self-aware so that you can identify triggers that may hijack your performance.”

Skills covered in the course: Emotional intelligence, personal development

People who have watched the course so far:370,968



Watch for free on LinkedIn



4. Learning Python

Udemy

Course description: “Python-the popular and highly readable object-oriented language-is both powerful and relatively easy to learn. Whether you’re new to programming or an experienced developer, this course can help you get started with Python.”

Skills covered in the course: Python (programming language)

People who have watched the course so far:496,082



Watch for free on LinkedIn



3. Remote Work Foundations

JGalione/Getty Images

Course description: “In this course, coach Mike Gutman from FlexJobs shows how to use today’s cloud-based communication and collaboration tools to get work done from anywhere, while remaining connected to your organisation.”

Skills covered in the course: Virtual teams, career management

People who have watched the course so far:254,878



Watch for free on LinkedIn



2. Strategic Thinking

Mark Thompson Dorie Clark.

Course description: “This course teaches managers and leaders how to use strategic thinking to guide the direction of their teams and come up with solutions to key business problems. Career and personal branding expert Dorie Clark shows you how to carve out time to think about strategy, gather data, learn from the past, create a vision for the future, and implement strategic thinking within your team.”

Skills covered in the course: Strategy, strategic thinking, leadership

People who have watched the course so far:873,735



Watch for free on LinkedIn



1. Time Management: Working from Home

Course description: “In this course, bestselling author and productivity expert Dave Crenshaw offers best practices for anyone who works full-time or occasionally from home.”

Skills covered in the course: Virtual office, time management, virtual work

People who have watched the course so far:310,738



Watch for free on LinkedIn



