The 10 most popular 360-degree Facebook videos of 2016

Since September, Facebook hosted 360-degree videos that let the user move their phone around or click around their computer screen to change the camera angle as they play.

Brands, publishers, and Mark Zuckerberg himself have all had a go at publishing in the new interactive format.

On Tuesday, Facebook released a list of the top 10 most-popular 360-degree videos of the year so far.

The list was based on time spent viewing the videos, but it was only ordered alphabetically, so we’ve ordered the videos based on the ones we enjoyed the most.

10. Liverpool FC showed us what Anfield looks like when the crowd sings the club’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

9. FC Barcelona showed us this “mosaic” tribute to football legend Johan Cruyff in the stands of Camp Nou.

8. ABC News gave us a tour of Times Square during January’s winter storm.

7. 20th Century Fox gave us 360-degree Deadpool.

6. Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo put out a fun 360-degree video for her song “Farol.”

5. The Game of Thrones opening credits in 360.

4. The “Zoolander 2” 360-degree unveil

3. National Geographic took viewers on a helicopter tour of the Klyuchevskoy volcano right in the middle of an eruption.

2. National Geographic revved the helicopter up again to take us on a tour over the beautiful Victoria Falls.

1. National Geographic also took us swimming with a bunch of bears in a remote lake.

