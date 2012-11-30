These Are The 10 Most Innovative Tablet Campaigns We've Ever Seen

Photo: BBDO
As tablets become more integrated into everyday life, advertisers are scrambling to find the best way to move their creative content onto the screen.In fact, the tablet adspend is expected to crush mobile ad budgets in the next four years.
Despite digital experts’ complaints about the challenges involved in advertising on the device, tablets’ many features — and bigger real estate — give advertisers incredible opportunities for innovation and creativity. Tablet users are also more willing to engage with the ads than they are on phones.
Sure, some advertisers merely reproduce print ads on the digital interface. But others truly stand out by embracing the new medium.
We’ve collected the 10 most engaging and creative tablet ads to show what some companies are doing incredibly right.
Newsweek made headlines when the magazine decided to run a 'Mad Men'-themed issue, set to print in time for the show's season five premier, complete with stylised, 1965-esque ads for modern products.
But the retro ads also came to life in the magazine's iPad edition. Steve Smith of MIN Online wrote, 'The vintage-looking British Airways print ad comes to life with a full video that includes an homage to early aviators. Likewise the Estee Lauder ad has video of the Mad Med ad shoot.'
Newsweek will need the experience: it scrapping its print edition on Dec. 31, 2012.
This ad belongs on our list even though the spot isn't exclusively a tablet ad.
Lexus asked Sports Illustrated readers to hold up their tablet to the car's print ad in the October 15 edition of the magazine to truly bring the print ad to life.
The company's original 'CinePrint' technology made what would have been a flat car ad's headlights turn on as music blasted. Lexus worked with Team One on the impressive campaign.
See a video of how the ad worked below:
Wired readers are problem solvers by nature. Thus, Qwest -- a telecommunications service that offers high-end internet -- teamed up with McKinney and The Studio at Conde Nast to create an ad that was really a puzzle.
When tablet Wired readers swiped the ad, they were instructed to shake their iPads to make the words in the ad collapse.
Using the accelerometer, 'The font rubble on the bottom of the screen would shift and fall as the reader rotated the device. Until at last, only 5 letters remained (TRENE) next to a form field prompting the reader to unscramble the letters. Puzzle champs typed ENTER into the field and hit SUBMIT to head to the Qwest page where their problem-solving services were outlined in detail.'
With rapid boot, Lenovo cut laptop start time to just 10 seconds. Now its only issue was to get the word out to people outside the business community.
Lenovo planned a stunt with McKinney in which a laptop was thrown out of a plane at 14,000 feet.
The parachute would only deploy if the computer booted up and ran a quick program.
While the campaign ran in movies and online, which also had behind the scenes videos, it really shined on the tablet.
Banners brought consumers to a microsite where people could learn about Lenovo Rapid Boot computers. The tablet site had a scrolling screen so that users would be sent hurdling through the clouds with just a swipe of a finger.
The media and entertainment industry has a unique opportunity to take advantage of the tablet's creative space.
Showtime and agency OMD exemplified what networks can do on a tablet with its iPad exclusive campaigns for 'Dexter' and 'Homeland' -- which hadn't premiered at the time of the marketing launch.
Using iAd, consumers were able to send e-mails to their friends that became encrypted with a shake of the iPad. They could also watch character videos, read bios, and get behind the scenes footage. The Dexter portion gave fans trailers and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.
The app, which was downloaded via a simulated thumb scan, won a 2011 Webby Award for mobile advertising.
Unilever's Axe created its first-ever iAd for its scent that came with a for-her variant: AXE Anarchy.
With the help of Brightline, Mindshare, and Razorfish, Axe launched a graphic novel specifically for the iPad.
Banner ads without 'calls to action' pulled consumers in -- the click-through was 30 per cent higher than benchmarks -- and brought people to an app with videos, downloadable wallpapers, and graphic novels in PDF files.
In the end, consumers watched 140,000 videos, downloaded more than 1,000 graphic novels and 3,500 wallpapers, and visited the iAd 90,000 times.
IBM teamed up with Ogilvy to create this 'Smarter Cities' iAd, which aimed to show the different initiative IBM is taking in struggling cities around the world.
With just a tilt of the iPad, tablet Wall Street Journal readers could begin 'flying' through cities using swiping motions and tap on neighborhoods to learn what makes them unique and the problems they face. It was also rich with animations.
According to Joe Lazlo, the senior director of the Mobile Marketing centre of Excellence at the IAB, 'This is a cool example of an ad that takes advantage of the portrait/landscape differential of tablets to activate it, then has a natural and intuitive metaphor for unlocking deeper dives into the content of the ad.'
Take a look at how it works below:
When BMW created the ActivE, a premium electric car, it needed to recruit drivers (or 'Electronauts') for a two-year field trial.
Its recruitment tool came in the form of an iPad.
kbs+ helped BMW create an iPad app and then placed equipped tablets next to cars at 64 dealers and various auto shows.
People could explore the car's features and, by entering in their average mileage, calculate how much money they'd save on gas with the purchase and its impact on the environment.
Nine hours after the app launched, there were twice as many applicants as there were cars available. BMW was sold out two months later.
This won gold at the IAB MIXX awards.
While many car companies have made compelling tablet ads, one of the best campaigns was actually a fake car ad.
Bradesco, a car insurance provider, put ads in iPad magazine apps that looked like a traditional spread for a luxury car brand. The catch came when people swiped their finger across the screen to turn the page, causing the car to crash. The tagline for the Cannes Lion-winning spot: 'Unexpected events happen without warning. Make a Bradesco car insurance plan.'
The ad was created by Allmap BBDO, Sao Paulo.
When Pepsi MAX decided to make an iPad ad (with TBWA/Chiat/Day and OMD), it decided to maximise every single iPad functionality. 'There doesn't even have to be a reason for it!' the soda company boasted.
With a touch of the banner, consumers were launched into a completely interactive experience.
It started with a humorous video that introduced Pepsi MAX (with sweeping shots of the bottle). Consumers were then launched into a world of random activities.
Users could swipe the screen to play Spin the Bottle; shake the tablet to make the bottle explode; zoom-in to be transported to a unique 'cola universe' with pugs, Snoop Lion, and 'pegacorns.' If you zoomed deep enough you went back in time to witness the big bang. Users who put their palm on the iPad got a personalised fortune.
Watch a fun video about the ad below:
