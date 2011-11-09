The 10 Craziest, Wildest And Weirdest Wall Street Stories We've Ever Heard

Love them or hate them, the Wall Street crowd is full of some pretty insane tales.
We’re not talking about the ones involving great trades or monumental deals.
We’re talking about the ones that are almost too crazy to be true.
These are stories that will be remembered as urban legends on Wall Street.
After infamous Bernie Madoff was exposed by federal authorities for orchestrating a $50 billion ponzi scheme, there were some interesting revelations about the happenings in the upper echelons of the Lipstick building in Midtown Manhattan.
According to a 2009 CNN report citing court papers, during the mid-1970s Madoff would allegedly send people out to go buy cocaine for company use.
Because of the ridiculous amount of cocaine in the office it was dubbed by insiders as the 'North Pole.'
According to the Daily Mail, the fraudster would also provide 'topless entertainers wearing only G-string underwear serving as waitresses.'
In 2003, ESL Investment's founder Eddie Lampert was leaving his Greenwich, Connecticut offices when two men with guns pulled a thick hood over his head and shoved him to an SUV.
The billionaire hedge fund manager was later placed in a motel bathroom, still blindfolded with his hands and feet bound, being held for ransom.
Lampert was told by his captors that they had been hired to kidnap him. Lampert knew he could not lie because they obviously knew almost everything possible about him.
So the hedge fund manager waited in that motel bathroom for 39 hours. During that time, he was given water and one meal and he never looked at his captors' faces.
He was also forced to record a message for his wife, which he did.
Then, his captors made a mistake that would ultimately help Lampert out of the situation -- they ordered pizza with his credit card.
Lampert was then able to negotiate with them that it was better to let him go. He was dropped off on the highway at 2 a.m. and walked to the Greenwich police station.
The kidnappers were caught within days and later pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison.
Shortly after receiving a $85 billion government bailout, embattled AIG executives and employees spent time a posh resort for a conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
At the conference, hotel staff told an investigative reporter they were instructed to 'not say a word.' What's more is there were no AIG logos in sight, which was reportedly done on purpose.
Instead of attending seminars, execs were caught on hidden video cameras lounging poolside, frequenting the spa and staying in luxury suites.
This was the second time the AIG execs were caught at a luxury resort since receiving the government bailout. Just a week after the bailout they headed to one in Southern California where rooms cost $1,000 per night.
This incident lead to subsequent investigations and congressional calls for the resignation of the CEO.
A Merrill Lynch employee tracked faecal matter on the trading floor because of the crappy bonus situation.
In January 2008, a guy in the fixed-income research division of Merrill Lynch was reportedly pissed off about the whole bonus situation.
So what did he decide to do? He 'inappropriately relieved himself' of course and let everyone else get a whiff of his sentiment.
No, he didn't piss everywhere because he was pissed off.
According to John Carney, who now runs NetNet, he 'took a dump in the rest room, stomped in it, and then dragged it all over the place by walking around with it on his shoes.'
Merrill provided Dealbreaker with a different story at the time claiming that the guy simply had an unfortunate accident in the bathroom.
A year and half later, there was another rumoured faecal incident at the firm.
A few months before the market crash of 1987, many on Wall Street were apparently on a real high.
Earlier that year, Wall Street, which was rife with cocaine use, was hit with a drug crackdown so-called 'Operation Buy and Cry.'
It was called that because when they would be caught buying the illicit drug, they would cry because they destroyed their careers, the Sun Sentinel reported.
Mid-way through the month of April that year, authorities had busted more than a hundred as part of the operation.
During one of those stings, which was code-named 'Operation Closing Bell,' a bunch of Wall Streeters were arrested for cocaine. What's even crazier is they were selling the drug for stocks and information.
Eleven of those charged that day were from Brooks, Weinger, Robbins & Leeds, a broker-dealer firm and the other five were from the New York Depository Trust.
Last year, Colin Birch, a recently laid off assistant vice president at Deutsche, hired a bunch or hookers to fulfil a kinky torture fantasy.
The fantasy: Multiple women come over in jeans and heels, he strips naked, and they walk all over him. Then he ties a noose around his neck and the women verbally abuse him by telling him that he 'deserves to die.' Or, in his words (to the escort company), I want them to pretend they are executioners who are going to kill me. I want them to abuse me by saying I am a useless waste of space who deserved to die. I'll have a noose around my neck and will swing but I'll be wearing a harness. Then they kick the stool from under his feet, laugh, and walk away without looking back.
When the hookers returned, they found him dead.
A year later a coroner reported that there is no evidence that the former Deutsche Bank employee who was hanged during an 'execution role play' intended to take his own life.
Some Patriarch Partners' staffers allegedly did Jell-O shots off private equity goddess Lynn Tilton's chest.
Wall Street's wild woman Lynn Tilton, the founder of private equity firm Patriarch Partner's, must have thrown a legendary, a perhaps really, really scary, 50th birthday party.
According to sources who spoke with Forbes, Tilton allowed her staffers to take Jell-O shots off of her chest.
A spokesperson for Patriarch Partners denied those claims.
New York Magazine reported that there was also whipped cream involved in addition to the Jell-O shots at her 50th birthday party celebration.
A group of analysts went missing in the desert after a team building trip with their portfolio manager.
Here's probably the creepiest urban legend on Wall Street.
Years ago, a portfolio manager took five analysts into the desert for a team-building exercise that went horribly wrong.
Apparently they were all bonding by tripping on acid. Then, the analysts got together and started 'analysing' the portfolio manager.
No one knows what happened, but apparently things got crazy and everyone was freaking out.
A search party later found the portfolio manager huddled naked in a cave covered in red. No one ever found the analysts.
A University of Texas at Austin student who was pining for an analyst position at a bank committed perhaps the most atrocious job search fail in Wall Street history.
The young Wall Street hopeful lied to Morgan Stanley by telling them he had already been recruited by Bank of America. Not only did he lie, but he sent a false email from a BofA recruiter complete with a spelling error.
Well, it went viral.
That email was forwarded to nearly every major Wall Street firm and he was subsequently blacklisted.
This is disturbing.
A (now former) SAC portfolio manager Ping Jiang allegedly subjected a younger analyst Andrew Tong to extreme sexual harassment.
According to the allegations, Jiang made Tong engage in forced oral sodomy, restraint by ropes followed by forced introduction of certain foreign objects into the rectum, restraint by ropes and forced introduction of a flow of urination into the mouth, forced make-up applications, demands that the underling take female hormones, forced oral sex and the list goes on and on.
