The 10 Craziest, Wildest And Weirdest Wall Street Stories We've Ever Heard

In 2003, ESL Investment's founder Eddie Lampert was leaving his Greenwich, Connecticut offices when two men with guns pulled a thick hood over his head and shoved him to an SUV.

The billionaire hedge fund manager was later placed in a motel bathroom, still blindfolded with his hands and feet bound, being held for ransom.

Lampert was told by his captors that they had been hired to kidnap him. Lampert knew he could not lie because they obviously knew almost everything possible about him.

So the hedge fund manager waited in that motel bathroom for 39 hours. During that time, he was given water and one meal and he never looked at his captors' faces.

He was also forced to record a message for his wife, which he did.

Then, his captors made a mistake that would ultimately help Lampert out of the situation -- they ordered pizza with his credit card.

Lampert was then able to negotiate with them that it was better to let him go. He was dropped off on the highway at 2 a.m. and walked to the Greenwich police station.

The kidnappers were caught within days and later pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison.

Source: Business Week

Source: CNN Money