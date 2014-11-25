The 10 Most Important Things In The World This Morning

REUTERS/Jim Young A police car burns on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014. Gunshots were heard and bottles were thrown as anger rippled through a crowd outside the Ferguson Police Department in suburban St. Louis after authorities on Monday announced that a grand jury voted not to indict a white officer in the August shooting death of an unarmed black teen.





Good morning! Here’s what you need to know before your first meeting of the day.

1. Riots broke out after a grand jury in the US decided not to indict the police officer who shot Michael Brown, an unarmed man, in Ferguson, Missouri. Police cars have been smashed and the police used tear gas on protesters.

2. The account of the police officer who shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, has been aired for the first time. He says he was attacked by Brown after he stopped the man to ask him not to walk in the middle of the street.

3. BT is staging a bid to acquire either EE or o2. The £10 billion move would put BT back on top of the UK telecoms market, the Financial Times says.

4. Germany’s consumers saved the country from recession. Consumer demand countered a slump in business buying.

5. Apple announced its Black Friday deals. The tech company rarely discounts its products on any other day. See the offers here.

6. If you walk past Google’s London office you might get zapped by static electricity. Authorities say the weird energy field emanating from the building is safe.

7. The Saudis aren’t bothered by falling oil prices. They’re hoping it will squeeze the nascent US shale oil business.

8. The glass walkway over Tower Bridge in London has already been cracked. Someone dropped a beer bottle onto it and the top layer shattered.

9. Coca-Cola is launching its own brand of expensive milk. It will be twice the price, and have more protein, less sugar and no lactose, compared to normal milk.

10. China is considering letting its army fight terrorists abroad. Chinese troops rarely deploy in foreign countries.

And finally …

The artist who created the Kryptos sculpture for the CIA has released another clue to help people decipher the code written on it. Spies have been working on the code for years but have repeatedly failed to crack the last portion of it.

