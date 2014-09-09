The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson What will the the new iPhone look like?

Good morning! Here’s what people will chatting about on Tuesday.

1. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6 and other new products in a mega-event on Tuesday. Haven’t heard about the iPhone 6? Read all about it here.



2. The Dutch Safety Board will publish a preliminary report on the investigation into the crash of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July. According to the safety board website: “The investigation team collected information from various sources, such as the Cockpit Voice Recorder, the Flight Data Recorder, satellite and other images, and radar information.”

3. The pound has taken a huge hit following a surge in support for Scottish independence.



4. Speaking of Scottish independence, former British prime minister Gordon Brown has entered the political arena again as part of a speaking tour to gain support for the No vote, in what many see as a last-minute attempt to save the union.

5. Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday after video released by TMZ showed Rice knocking his fiancee unconscious in an elevator.

6. The World Health Organisation warned on Monday that thousands of new cases of Ebola are expected in Liberia over the next three weeks. “The number of new cases is moving far faster than the capacity to manage them in Ebola-specific treatment centres,” WHO said in a statement.

7. The European Union agreed on a plan to place new economic sanctions on Russia, but leaders are waiting to see whether a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia holds before putting the measures into effect.

8. An Australian man was killed Tuesday in a suspected shark attack. Although sharks are common in Australian waters, fatal attacks are rare.

9. A highly-contagious respiratory illness is hospitalizing hundreds of children around the U.S.

10. Kate Middle is pregnant with her second child. The Telegraph speculates that the Duchess of Cambridge could be as little as five weeks pregnant, meaning that royal baby #2 would be born around April or May.

And finally…

Did you catch the super harvest moon last night? If you weren’t able to see the event in-person, here’s a pretty picture of the harvest moon rising above thunder clouds in California Monday evening:

REUTERS/Mike Blake A full moon, also a harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California September 8, 2014.

