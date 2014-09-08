The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Welcome back from the weekend! Here’s what people will chatting about on Monday.

1. Iraq forces say they have prevented Islamic State militants from seizing control of the Haditha Dam on the Euphrates after the U.S. launched new airstrikes in the region on Sunday.



2. A ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia broke down on Sunday as shots were fired in the city of Mariupol, leaving at least one woman dead.

3. The Scottish Independence movement gained a big boost over the weekend, with one poll showing the Yes vote taking the lead for the first time.



4. A small meteorite struck Nicaragua’s capital Saturday night, creating a 16-foot deep crater near the city’s airport.



5. Obama is expected to lay out a strategy to take on the extremist group ISIS in a speech on Wednesday.

6. Scientists said lab monkeys treated with an Ebola vaccine remained immune for up 10 months.

7. Boeing and budget airline Ryanair are expected to make a major announcement Monday morning. Many speculate it will be about a massive jet order.



8. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6 tomorrow!

9. Serena Williams won her sixth U.S. Open and 18th Grand Slam Title after beating Caroline Wozniacki on Sunday.



10. Harvard University received a record donation of $US350 million from the Morningside Foundation.The gift will support research in public health.

And finally…

Look toward the sky tonight — there’s going to be a full harvest moon.

