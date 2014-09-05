The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Larry Downing NATO leaders pose for a class photo at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales, September 4, 2014.

It’s the end of the work week! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine could be reached during peace talks in Belarus on Friday. Poroshenko is still hesitant to agree to the seven-point plan presented by Russian president Vladamir Putin on Wednesday.

2. NATO leaders meeting for a second day at a summit in Wales are expected to hit Russia with new economic sanctions that will hurt “the country’s largest energy groups,” according to the Financial Times.

3. On Thursday, the European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and agreed to buy asset-backed securities.



4. BP is facing an $US18 billion fine after a U.S. judge found the London-based company acted with gross negligence in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.



5. British Prime Minister David Cameron is considering air strikes in Iraq and Syria to roll back the threat of the Islamic State militant group.



6. Comedian Joan Rivers died at the age of 81.



7. For the first time, the World Health Organised released a report on global suicide rates, estimating that over 800,000 people die each year by taking their own lives.

8. Nevada confirmed that it will be the site of Tesla’s new $US5-billion Gigafactory battery manufacturing facility.



9. Apple is beefing up security to its iCloud service after hundreds of celebrities were hacked and their nude photos leaked online.

10. An 82-year-old woman was reportedly beheaded in north London with a machete. Police are investigating whether the brutal killing was inspired by recent videos from the Islamic State, The Telegraph said.

And finally…

Billions of small, blue, jellyfish-like creatures are washing up along North America’s West Coast. The flat, oval-shaped sea animals are called by-the-wind sailors.



They look like this:

Notafly A stranded by-the-wind sailor tacks to starboard, but it’s too late.





