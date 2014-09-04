The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski ECB President Mario Draghi speaks during the bank’s monthly news conference in Frankfurt August 7, 2014.

1. Russian President Vladamir Putin laid out a seven-point plan for a permanent ceasefire in eastern Ukraine to which Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk responded: “The real plan of Putin is to destroy Ukraine and to restore the Soviet Union.”

2. David Cameron and Barack Obama have co-authored a powerful piece in The Times that reaffirms the importance of NATO in battling extremist militant groups. They write: “If terrorists think we will weaken in the face of their threats they could not be more wrong. Countries like Britain and America will not be cowed by barbaric killers.

3. The European Central Bank will make a monetary policy announcement later today.

4. International leaders will converge at a NATO summit meeting in Wales on Friday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.



5. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is retaking leadership of Bloomberg LP, the news company he founded in 1981.



6. The United Nations said that at least $600 million is needed to bring the Ebola outbreak in West Africa under control as the death toll has climbed to over 1,900.

7. Goldman Sachs predicts that “the U.K. could fall into a Eurozone-style crisis if Scotland votes for independence later this month,” The Telegraph reported.

8. Apple shares tanked after an analyst note advised investors to sell their shares, which comes ahead of the Sept. 9 iPhone 6 release.

9. In a groundbreaking experiment, researchers have demonstrated the first brain-to-brain communication in humans, despite the subjects being 5,000 miles apart.

10. The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri after an officer shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, sparking violent riots.

The Toronto film festival starts on Thursday. The two-week event will feature more than 250 films from 70 countries.

