The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

The ASX closed up 0.54% today. Here's what people are chatting up.

1. As pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong enter their fourth day, Hong Kong’s chief executive Leung Chun-ying has demanded that the Occupy Central founders “stop this campaign immediately.” The Occupy Central movement issued an ultimatum to Chun-ying: Meet their Oct. 1 deadline for greater democracy or step down.

2. Omar Gonzalez, the man who was arrested for breaking into the White House, reportedly made it as far as the East Room, much deeper into the building than the Secret Service originally claimed.



3. The US is set to become the world’s largest producer of petroleum, overtaking Saudi Arabia for the first time in over two decades, the Financial Times reports.



4. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared ISIS to Hamas in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Monday. “When it comes to their ultimate goals, ISIS is Hamas, and Hamas is ISIS,” he said.



5. Apple has received the go-ahead to start selling Phone 6 in China, although it’s not clear when the devices will be available for purchase.

6. Islamic State militants have released a third propoganda video featuring captured British journalist John Cantlie.



7. Spain’s central government has suspended Catalonia’s vote for independence scheduled for Nov. 9.



8. N

ew Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue talks with President Obama at the White House on Tuesday.



9. A new report by the World Wildlife Fund finds that Earth has lost 50% of the animal population in the last 40 years.

10. Scientists have made a direct link between last year’s oppressive heat waves in Australia and climate change.



And finally …

Netflix will release the sequel to Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the same time that the film hits theatres.

